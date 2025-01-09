ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Lagos State Government Offers A 90-Day Amnesty For Planning Permit Compliance

TA
Tope Adebayo LP

Contributor

Tope Adebayo LP logo
Established in 2008, Tope Adebayo LP offers holistic solutions in energy, disputes, and corporate transactions. Our diverse team crafts bespoke strategies for clients, driving industry wins and growth. We are a one-stop shop, licensed for legal, finance, and corporate services, with a global network for seamless cross-border transactions.
Explore Firm Details
Are you a property owner or developer with existing developments lacking proper Planning Permits? This is to inform you that the Lagos State Government is granting a 90-day amnesty period from May 2nd to July 30th, 2024.
Nigeria Real Estate and Construction
Gbenga Ogundoye
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Are you a property owner or developer with existing developments lacking proper Planning Permits? This is to inform you that the Lagos State Government is granting a 90-day amnesty period from May 2nd to July 30th, 2024. During this period, Planning Permits can be obtained without incurring statutory penalty fees.

To take advantage of this amnesty programme, applicants are expected to submit the required documents through the District Offices of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority in any of the 57 local government areas of Lagos State. This amnesty gives property owners and existing developers the opportunity to regularise their existing developments. There is also a 5% discount if an applicant makes payment within ten days of being issued the bill of fees.

WHY PLANNING PERMIT?

Under the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law 2015, any physical development within Lagos State requires a Planning Permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA). Failure to apply and obtain this Permit before any development is an offence and attracts penal fees.

The application to LASPPPA must be made using the form prescribed by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Regulations in both physical and digital formats. This can be done through the online ePlanning Permit website at

Section 27 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law, 2015

Section 28(1) of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law, 2015...

To read the full article, kindly download the PDF

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.

Originally published April 30, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gbenga Ogundoye
Gbenga Ogundoye
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More