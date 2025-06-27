ARTICLE
27 June 2025

Demolition Notices In Lagos

BH
Balogun Harold

Contributor

Balogun Harold logo

Balogun Harold is a specialist law firm for investment and financing transactions focused on Africa. We routinely undertake debt finance, private equity, project finance, venture capital, market entry and technology transactions on behalf of clients. We deliver proven, guaranteed and exceptional outcomes by always aiming for the best level of legal and transactional support necessary to achieve our clients' strategic goals.

Explore Firm Details
If you have just received a demolition notice in Lagos, one of the most strategic decisions you can take is to get independent legal advise.
Nigeria Real Estate and Construction
Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle and Adekunle Adewale

If you have just received a demolition notice in Lagos, one of the most strategic decisions you can take is to get independent legal advise. There are a number of reasons why that is strategic, the most important being that, in a dispute scenario, especially one involving a high-profile and influential counterparty like a sub-national government, perspective and objectivity changes everything, including whether or not you get compensation, and how best to go about it.

The facts of each matter will differ, but an independent legal perspective can often change the entire trajectory of your case.

What is a Demolition Notice

A demolition notice is a formal document issued by the Lagos State Government (often through agencies like LASBCA) to inform a property owner that their structure will be pulled down, usually within a fixed number of days. A demolition notice is usually the last step in a chain of regulatory warnings, and by the time you receive one, the government has often made up its mind.

A number of other notices will typically precede a Demolition Notice. These may include

  1. Contravention Notice
    Issued when a building or construction work is found to be in breach of planning laws, whether for lacking approval, exceeding height or density limits, or other violations.
  2. Stop Work Order
    This instructs that all ongoing construction must immediately cease until regulatory issues are resolved.
  3. Seal Order
    The property is physically sealed off by the government. Entering or unsealing it without permission can attract criminal liability.
  4. Abatement Notice
    This typically applies where the building is seen as a danger to health or safety, requiring you to take specific corrective steps within a defined time frame.

Why an Independent Second Legal Opinion Could Save Your Case

A new lawyer is not locked into prior assumptions or approaches or trying to defend a bad decision. New counsel can also reframe your narrative before the regulators or courts and provide objective counsel.

Too often, lawyers who helped during land purchase or title perfection are asked to "handle" a demolition issue. In our experience, this is not always strategic.

Final Comments: Compensation & Monetary Damages

A demolition especially without following lawful procedure does not always extinguish all your property rights. An "innocent" home buyer may be entitled to monetary compensation or other forms of redress.

What do you think?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle
Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle
Photo of Adekunle Adewale
Adekunle Adewale
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More