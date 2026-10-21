OAL Executive Roundtable On The Development Of A Sustainable National Fleet From The National Policy On Marine And Blue Economy

The Federal Government’s approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy 2025–2034 provides Nigeria with an overarching policy framework for transforming its maritime resources into a major engine of economic growth, investment, employment and national development.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Introduction

The Federal Government’s approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy 2025–2034 provides Nigeria with an overarching policy framework for transforming its maritime resources into a major engine of economic growth, investment, employment and national development. The Policy was approved by the Federal Executive Council in May 2025 and is designed around the sustainable utilization of Nigeria’s marine resources, with implementation expected to rely substantially on private-sector investment.

For the Nigerian maritime industry, however, the significance of the Policy lies not only in its recognition of the broader Blue Economy, but in its treatment of maritime trade and shipping, Cabotage, ship registration, maritime infrastructure, indigenous participation, financing and private-sector investment as essential components of national maritime development. The Policy itself was developed around nine parts, including the legal and institutional framework, maritime transport, trade and shipping, fisheries and aquaculture, marine abiotic resources, marine innovation and technology, cross-cutting issues and implementation arrangements.

It is against this policy background that Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) in conjunction with NIMASA is convening the Executive Maritime Roundtable. The Roundtable represents a deliberate effort to move the conversation from the formulation of maritime policy to its practical implementation, particularly in relation to the development of a sustainable Nigerian National Fleet.

The central proposition of the Roundtable is straightforward: Government does not need to finance every Nigerian vessel; Government needs to create the cargo and regulatory certainty that makes Nigerian vessels financeable. This proposition is intended to place the development of a national fleet within the broader objectives of the National Policy and to bring Government, regulators, cargo interests, shipowners, banks and investors into a common conversation on how Nigeria can convert its enormous cargo base into a commercially sustainable indigenous shipping industry.

From the National Policy to the National Fleet

The National Policy recognizes shipping as a fundamental component of Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy. An effective Blue Economy cannot, however, be developed principally through foreign-owned vessels carrying Nigerian cargo. The economic benefits of shipping extend beyond freight charges to vessel ownership, ship management, marine insurance, banking, crewing, repairs and maintenance, maritime professional services and the development of associated industries.

The development of a Nigerian National Fleet should therefore be regarded as an economic-development objective rather than merely a shipownership objective. A national fleet provides the physical capacity through which Nigeria can retain a greater proportion of the value generated by its own cargo. It can also strengthen maritime sovereignty, create employment for Nigerian seafarers and maritime professionals, deepen maritime expertise and stimulate investment across the maritime value chain.

The Policy’s emphasis on indigenous participation, Cabotage implementation, ship registration, maritime infrastructure and private-sector investment, provides an important policy basis for this objective. The challenge now is to establish the commercial and legal architecture capable of translating those policy objectives into vessels that can actually be acquired, financed, operated and sustained.

The Central Question: How Does Nigeria Build a Financeable Fleet?

The fundamental issue confronting national fleet development is not simply the availability of vessels or even the availability of financing. The more fundamental question is whether vessels can generate sufficiently predictable revenue to justify long-term investment and debt financing.

Ship finance is inherently dependent upon the future earning capacity of the vessel. A bank financing the acquisition of a tanker, offshore support vessel, bulk carrier, container vessel or other commercial vessel is ultimately lending against an asset whose value depends upon its ability to generate income through identifiable maritime trade. The absence of predictable cargo consequently increases the risk of vessel finance and makes the cost and availability of capital more difficult.

This is why the national fleet advocacy places cargo at the centre of the financing conversation. The development of a national fleet must begin with an understanding of the cargo Nigeria generates, the vessels required to carry that cargo, the operators capable of deploying those vessels and the contractual arrangements capable of generating predictable revenues.

The issue is therefore not simply to ask how many vessels Nigeria requires. It is to determine what categories of vessels Nigeria requires, what cargoes they will carry, who controls those cargoes, what contractual arrangements can secure the cargo, and how those arrangements can support vessel acquisition and financing.

Cargo Reservation and Commercial Certainty

The development of a Nigerian National Fleet requires a deliberate framework for connecting Nigerian cargo with Nigerian shipping capacity. This does not necessarily require Government to become the direct financier or owner of vessels. Rather, Government can create the regulatory and commercial environment in which cargo owners and Nigerian shipowners are able to enter into bankable long-term arrangements.

Cargo reservation, first-refusal arrangements, preferential carriage rights, long-term charter arrangements and Contracts of Affreightment are among the mechanisms capable of providing such certainty. Properly structured, these arrangements can give a vessel owner visibility over future earnings and provide financiers with a clearer basis for assessing repayment capacity.

This is particularly important for strategic cargo sectors, including oil and gas, petroleum products, bulk commodities, project cargo, government-related imports and exports and other substantial cargo flows generated within the Nigerian economy.

Turning Cargo Commitments into Bankable Cash Flow

The objective is not merely to reserve cargo for its own sake. The objective is to transform cargo into bankable cash flow. A cargo commitment becomes particularly valuable when it is supported by a credible counterparty, an appropriate contract duration, defined volumes or minimum commitments, transparent pricing mechanisms, assignment of receivables and suitable lender protections. In this form, cargo becomes part of the security and credit architecture supporting vessel finance.

Cabotage and the Protection of Indigenous Capacity

The Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 provides an important statutory foundation for indigenous participation in domestic shipping. The National Policy recognizes the need to strengthen the implementation of Cabotage and to improve the institutional framework governing indigenous shipping. The challenge is to ensure that Cabotage produces not merely regulatory protection but actual Nigerian shipping capacity.

Balancing Indigenous Protection with Commercial Viability

Protection without capacity may result in an industry that remains dependent upon waivers and exceptions. Capacity without cargo, on the other hand, may produce vessels that cannot generate sufficient returns to service their financing. The national fleet agenda must therefore bring these elements together.

A coherent approach should combine strict and disciplined Cabotage enforcement with identifiable cargo opportunities and access to competitive finance. Where the regulatory regime creates a legitimate preference for Nigerian vessels and the commercial market provides those vessels with identifiable cargo, the resulting combination can create the conditions for sustained investment in Nigerian shipping.

CVFF: From Vessel Financing to Fleet Development

The CVFF remains an important instrument within this framework. NIMASA has identified the Fund’s objective as promoting indigenous ship acquisition and increasing Nigerian ship ownership, while the current implementation framework provides for lending through Primary Lending Institutions.

OAL’s July 2026 Maritime Policy Roundtable focused specifically on de-risking CVFF lending, addressing credit assessment, legal and regulatory due diligence, security, facility structuring, ship management and recovery mechanisms. The discussions also identified cargo reservation, cargo-backed financing and long-term Contracts of Affreightment as mechanisms capable of creating predictable revenue streams for indigenous operators and improving their ability to obtain and service vessel financing.

The Executive Roundtable therefore represents a logical progression. The question is no longer limited to how individual CVFF-supported transactions can be made safer for banks. It is how the CVFF and other sources of capital can operate within a broader National Fleet Development Framework.

Integrating the CVFF into a Wider Financing Ecosystem

The CVFF should consequently be viewed as one component of a wider financing ecosystem involving commercial banks, development-finance institutions, institutional investors, private capital and other maritime financiers. Public intervention should, as far as practicable, be structured to catalyze private capital rather than substitute for it.

The Role of Banks and Investors

The National Policy places considerable emphasis on private-sector participation, and the Federal Government has stated that implementation of the ten-year Policy is expected to be financed primarily by the private sector. This makes the participation of banks and institutional investors indispensable to the national fleet objective.

Banks, however, cannot be expected to finance vessels merely because a national fleet is desirable as a matter of public policy. Financing decisions must be based upon identifiable assets, reliable cash flows, credible sponsors, adequate equity, enforceable security, appropriate insurance and predictable regulatory conditions.

The national fleet framework must therefore be designed with the requirements of financiers in mind. Cargo contracts, vessel mortgages, assignments of earnings, insurance proceeds, charter arrangements, account controls, corporate guarantees and other security arrangements must operate together within a coherent financing structure.

Legal Certainty and the Requirements for Vessel Finance

This is where legal and policy reform intersect. A bankable national fleet is ultimately dependent upon the enforceability of the contracts and security arrangements supporting the financing. Regulatory certainty is therefore not merely a matter of administrative convenience; it is a component of the cost and availability of maritime capital.

The Executive Roundtable

The Executive Roundtable is intended to bring this conversation to the level of the principal decision-makers whose actions are required to develop a sustainable national fleet.

The Roundtable is designed to move beyond a general discussion of the challenges facing Nigerian shipowners. Its central purpose is to examine the practical architecture through which Nigeria can connect cargo, regulation, vessel ownership and finance.

The Roundtable will therefore provide a forum for Government and maritime regulators to consider the policy and regulatory measures required to create greater certainty for indigenous operators; for cargo owners to consider how their cargo requirements can support Nigerian vessel capacity; for shipowners to articulate the vessels and commercial structures required by the market; and for banks and investors to identify the conditions under which maritime assets can be responsibly financed.

The Roles of Government, Cargo Owners, Shipowners and Financiers

The Roundtable consequently seeks to establish a common understanding that the development of a national fleet is a shared economic project. Government provides the enabling policy and regulatory environment; cargo owners provide the commercial demand; shipowners provide the operational capacity; and banks and investors provide the capital. None of these elements can sustainably succeed in isolation.

Towards a National Fleet Framework

A practical outcome of the Roundtable should be the development of the conceptual framework for a Nigerian National Fleet Development Programme anchored on identifiable cargo and commercially sustainable financing.

The Core Components of a National Fleet Development Programme

Such a framework should begin with a strategic assessment of Nigeria’s cargo requirements and the categories and number of vessels required to service those cargoes. It should then identify appropriate cargo reservation or preference mechanisms, establish transparent criteria for qualifying Nigerian vessels and operators, strengthen Cabotage enforcement, encourage long-term cargo contracts and develop financing structures that enable banks and investors to rely upon projected vessel earnings.

The framework should also address vessel registration, flag administration, technical and safety standards, ship management, insurance, maintenance, mortgage registration, enforcement of security and default and recovery mechanisms. These matters are essential because national fleet development is not complete when vessels are acquired; it succeeds only when those vessels remain commercially viable throughout their operating lives.

Creating a Sustainable Maritime Financing Ecosystem

The framework should accordingly be capable of attracting private capital while protecting public resources and maintaining appropriate standards of accountability. The objective should be to create a maritime financing ecosystem in which Government support is used strategically to reduce identifiable market failures and unlock significantly larger pools of private capital.

Conclusion: From Maritime Policy to a Financeable Nigerian Fleet

The National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy provides the strategic foundation for Nigeria to reposition its maritime sector as a major contributor to national economic development. The Policy recognizes maritime transport, shipping, indigenous participation, infrastructure, financing and private-sector investment as essential components of the Blue Economy.

The Executive Roundtable is intended to take the next step: from policy recognition to practical implementation.

Its focus on the development of a sustainable Nigerian National Fleet reflects the proposition that Nigeria’s maritime future cannot depend indefinitely upon foreign vessels carrying Nigerian cargo. At the same time, fleet development cannot be achieved simply by acquiring vessels or making financing available without regard to the commercial market. The essential requirement is to create a system in which Nigerian vessels have access to identifiable cargo, Nigerian shipowners have access to appropriate capital, and financiers have sufficient legal and commercial certainty to provide that capital.

The central message is therefore clear: Nigeria does not need Government to finance every Nigerian vessel. Nigeria needs Government to create the cargo and regulatory certainty that makes Nigerian vessels financeable.

The Executive Roundtable provides an opportunity for the principal stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime economy to examine how this proposition can be translated into an actionable national framework. If cargo reservation, disciplined Cabotage enforcement, long-term commercial contracts, appropriate financing structures and effective regulatory certainty can be brought together, the development of a Nigerian National Fleet can become an economically sustainable component of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.