Online Transit Visa Filing And Transit Visa Waiver For Fijian Nationals Forthcoming

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced that nationals required to apply for a Transit Visa for New Zealand will have to submit their applications onlineat no cost starting August 12, 2024. The Transit visa will be issued within two weeks from filing and will allow a stay of up to 24 hours. This new online filing method will simplify the application process and will offer applicants greater visibility into their submissions by enabling them to track the application progress in real time. Previously, individuals were required to submit paper applications at a Visa Application Centre. As an exception, Chinese nationals applying for Group Transit Visas will still need to submit paper applications through a Visa Application Centre while INZ works to develop an online option for this category.

INZ also announced that Fijian nationals will be included in the Transit Visa waiver list starting September 4, 2024. This will allow Fijian nationals to apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) instead of a Transit Visa. This application costs NZD 23 if filed online, or NZD 17 if filed through the fee mobile application. The NZeTA will be issued within 72 hours, with a two-year validity. Fijian nationals traveling to and from Fiji via Wellington or Christchurch on Fiji Airways must still apply for a Visitor Visa since these airports have no transfer facilities. As a reminder, Fijian nationals who will not only transit but instead will visit, study, or work in the country must still apply for the relevant visa appropriate for their stay.

