Dependent Student Visa Now Available For Children Of Eligible Foreign Students

Effective immediately, school-aged children of eligible foreign students (who are studying for level 7 or 8 bachelor's or bachelor's (honors) degrees specified on the Green List) are now classified as domestic students, allowing them to apply for a Dependent Student Visa and exempting them from paying tuition fees to go to school. Previously, these children of foreign students were not allowed to apply for Dependent Child student or visitor visas.

