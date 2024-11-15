Application Tips & Tricks for Summer Clerk and Graduate Positions

What is a summer clerk?

Summer clerks are law students who join us for 12 weeks over summer to gain insights into the day-to-day operations of a law firm, understand various practice areas, and develop professional skills. Our summer clerkship is a temporary, paid position that provides law students with practical experience in a legal environment.

What will I be doing during my clerkship?

During your 12 weeks, you will complete two rotations within our practice teams. Typically, you will get to join workflow meetings with your team, shadow client meetings, attend court, undertake research and assist in drafting proceedings & other relevant legal documentation. As well as all things legal, you will be invited to join in firm social events and activities.

The Application

While we're interested in your academic performance, we're equally interested in you as a person - your passions, your goals and the mark you want to leave on the world as a lawyer of tomorrow.

Our application form covers the basics, we encourage you to use your CV and cover letter to provide a deeper insight into your work experiences, academic and non-academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, and personal interests. We want to know what skills you can bring to Wynn Williams but also what is important to you.

Craft a one-page cover letter that prioritizes key points and articulates why you see Wynn Williams as the ideal firm for you.

Limit your CV to two pages or less, focusing on showcasing your most significant skills and experiences.

Emphasize simplicity; prioritize clarity over special formatting.

Proofread; even the most impressive CV can be undermined by typos and small errors. Consider having someone else review it, paying attention to both spelling/grammar and content/formatting.

Make sure you've uploaded all the correct documents – we have a checklist as part of the application form so you can be sure you have submitted everything we need.

Interview Tips

Before the interview, there are a few things you can do to prepare

Research the Firm, exploring our values, practice areas, and team members. Valuable insights can be gathered from our website and LinkedIn profiles.

Think about common interview questions and how you would respond.

Reread your cover letter and CV; they will form the basis for some of the questions we ask about you.

Prepare some questions for us; we want to hear your thoughts about the firm and answer any questions you may have.

Let us know if there is any support or assistance we can provide you on the day of your interview.

As for the actual interview, try to arrive 10 minutes early, dress professionally and listen carefully to the questions asked. If you're unsure or want to think about a question further, take a moment to consider before answering. The goal of the interview is to get to know you; it is not a test; answer the questions honestly and be your authentic self.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.