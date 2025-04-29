MME Legal Services Relating To The Use Of Artificial Intelligence

|Area
|MME Legal Services
|1. Regulatory Compliance and AI
Governance
|
- Assist in classifying AI systems/models according to risk
levels defined by the AI Regulation (low, medium, high risk) and
help implement impact assessments.
- Create internal policies, audit procedures, and staff training
programs to ensure AI usage aligns with European and Spanish
regulations.
- Assist in preparation for external audits to evaluate
compliance with AI Act and other regulatory frameworks.
- Review obligations of transparency for companies who deploy or
use AI systems/models and may fall under multiple regulatory
frameworks within the EU Digital Package, including the Digital
Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Act as an EU
representative for AI Systems providers.
|2. Data Protection and Privacy
|
- Review how AI systems handle personal data, ensuring they
comply with GDPR and LOPDGDD principles such as lawfulness of
processing, data minimization and purpose limitation.
- Assist in implementing techniques for anonymizing and
pseudonymizing personal data in AI systems.
- Assess automated decision-making processes to ensure compliance
with individuals' rights to avoid solely automated decisions
without human intervention.
|3. Cybersecurity and Technology
Resilience
|
- Conduct security audits to evaluate AI systems'
vulnerability to cyberattacks and ensure compliance with security
norms.
- Create rapid response protocols for AI-specific cybersecurity
incidents, including measures to mitigate damage and restore
services.
- Conduct advanced cybersecurity tests, such as red teaming,
simulating real attacks on AI systems to identify and address
vulnerabilities.
|4. Ethics and Social Responsibility Law
|
- Advise on creating ethical policies for AI usage, promoting
transparency, non-discrimination, and respect for human rights as
part of the AI Act obligations.
- Audit and analyze algorithms to detect and correct biases that
may lead to discriminatory or unfair decisions.
- Advise on methods to ensure AI decisions are transparent and
understandable to users and affected parties, meeting
explainability requirements.
|5. Corporate Law and Technology
Transactions
|
- Draft contracts governing the development, licensing, and use
of AI technology, including intellectual property, compliance,
privacy, confidentiality and liability clauses.
- Conduct thorough risk assessments and regulatory compliance
checks for transactions involving AI companies.
- Analyze legal and security risks associated with outsourcing AI
development or maintenance to third parties.
- Provide specialized advisory services throughout M&A
processes where AI is a significant component.
|6. Intellectual Property and Copyright
|
- Counsel on patent and copyright protections for AI algorithms
and models and help safeguard intellectual property for innovative
AI developments.
- Assist in drafting and negotiating licenses for third-party
data usage in AI model training, ensuring compliance with copyright
and data rights.
- Evaluate and register creative works generated by AI (e.g.,
images, music, text) and assess copyright applicability for these
outputs.
|7. Contract Law
|
- Draft and review contracts for AI technology development,
including rights and obligations, ownership of results, and
liability in case of failures.
- Include clauses in contracts establishing warranties on the
safety, accuracy, and regulatory compliance of AI systems used.
Draft contract clauses to protect against risks associated with
outsourced or insourced AI systems and limit or extend liability in
case of malfunction.
|8. Litigation and Dispute Resolution
|
- Representation in cases where AI has caused material,
psychological, or economic harm to third parties, including product
liability and system failures.
- Facilitate conflict resolution through mediation or arbitration
in AI-related disputes, avoiding court litigation and seeking
negotiated solutions.
- Assist in collecting evidence, data records, and technical
documentation to demonstrate or defend a system's correct
operation in legal proceedings.
|9. Civil Liability and Insurance
|
- Evaluate possible civil liability scenarios in AI usage, such
as algorithm errors or damage caused by automated decisions.
- Recommend and negotiate insurance policies to cover specific
AI-related risks, such as system malfunctions or technical
errors.
- Represent clients in civil liability claims related to AI,
including guidance on handling evidence and documentation to defend
or support claims.
|10. Criminal Law and Crime Prevention
|
- Develop policies to prevent AI systems from being used in
criminal activities, including fraud, data manipulation, and
cybercrime.
- Counsel in cases where AI is used in crimes, such as identity
theft, digital forgery, and other cyber offenses.
- Provide digital forensic investigation services in crimes
involving AI, including data recovery and event
reconstruction.
| 11. Labor and Employment Law
|
- Analyze how AI impacts the workplace, including implications
for privacy, non-discrimination, and fair performance evaluation
rights.
- Develop policies to inform employees about AI usage in the
workplace and obtain informed consent where necessary.
- Counsel and defend in cases of algorithmic discrimination in
hiring or employee evaluation due to bias in AI systems.
|12. Administrative Law and Sector-Specific
Regulations
|
- Advise on compliance for AI systems in regulated sectors like
healthcare, finance, trading, education, gambling, transportation,
etc.
- Assist in obtaining necessary licenses and certifications to
operate AI in regulated sectors, such as medical devices or AI for
financial and trading analysis.
- Monitor and update AI systems in regulated sectors to maintain
compliance with new laws and standards.
|13. Environmental Law and Sustainability
|
- Analyze the environmental impact of AI systems, especially
regarding energy consumption and carbon footprint in large-scale
data processing.
- Develop sustainability strategies for AI companies, promoting
energy-efficient practices and reducing environmental impact.
- Ensure AI systems comply with environmental standards and
sustainability policies, helping companies maintain a responsible
public image.