29 January 2025

Implementing AI In The Workspace – Video

European Union Technology
Stéphanie Poussou (Capstan Avocats)

AI is bewildering many companies: there's a general feeling that they should invest, but how much; what should they be trying to get out of it and how can they minimise the risks of bias, hallucination etc? Stephanie Poussou from Ius Laboris France discusses the issues with Kevin Buchareb.

