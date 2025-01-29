Implementing AI In The Workspace – Video

self

AI is bewildering many companies: there's a general feeling that they should invest, but how much; what should they be trying to get out of it and how can they minimise the risks of bias, hallucination etc? Stephanie Poussou from Ius Laboris France discusses the issues with Kevin Buchareb.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.