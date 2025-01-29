Implementing AI In The Workspace – Video

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
AI is bewildering many companies: there's a general feeling
that they should invest, but how much; what should they be trying
to get out of it and how can they minimise the risks of bias,
hallucination etc? Stephanie Poussou from Ius Laboris France
discusses the issues with Kevin Buchareb.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.