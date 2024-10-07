Monthly News | Intellectual Property | September 2024

THE “PULPO MAYA DE LA PENINSULA DE YUCATAN” (MAYAN OCTOPUS OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA) IS DECLARED A PROTECTED GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATION Read more...

On August 23, 2024, the declaration of protection for the Geographical Indication “Pulpo Maya de la Península de Yucatán” (Mayan Octopus of the Yucatan Peninsula) was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. The publication determines the description of the cephalopod mollusk, the fishing method, the inputs used to catch the octopus, the extraction method and production processes. It also establishes that the protected product will be subject to the provisions of the “Rules that establish the characteristics and specifications that the “Pulpo Maya de la Península de Yucatán” must comply with for its capture, processing and commercialization”. Also, it was emphasized that the use of the Geographical Indication is subject to the explicit authorization of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI), in accordance with the pertinent legal provisions.

AGREEMENT BY WHICH THE RULES FOR THE USE OF THE CERTIFICATION MARK "CAFÉ DE SOMBRA NATURAL CSN" (CSN NATURAL SHADE COFFEE) AND OTHER ACTIONS INDICATED ARE PUBLISHED

On September 5, 2024, the agreement by which the Ministry of the Environment released the Rules for the Use of the Certification Mark “Café de Sombra Natural CSN” (CSN Natural Shade Coffee) was published. The purpose of these rules is to regulate the certification and grant authorizations for the use of the Certification Mark to Mexican individuals or legal entities that own a coffee plantation under natural shade, promoting conservation practices and protection of agrobiodiversity. The published rules establish the ownership and administration of the “Café de Sombra Natural CSN” (CSN Natural Shade Coffee) Certification Mark, as well as its representation. They include the guidelines for the subjects that can obtain the use of the mark, the requirements and the authorization procedure, which will be valid for two years from the date of notification. The obligations of the authorized users, the regime for non-compliance with the Rules of Use and the applicable sanctions are detailed. It also contemplates the verification of the legitimate use of the trademark, legal actions for protection and the possibility of cancellation of authorizations, as well as the dissemination of the trademark by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

ENCOURAGING ECONOMIC DE V E LOPMENT THROUGH THE PROMOT ION OF GEOGRAPHICA L INDICA T IONS

Mexico and France are encouraging economic development in agricultural and artisan communities through the promotion of geographical indications and the acceleration of the granting of patents. At a meeting on September 4, 2024 between the general directors of the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) and the French National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), the strengthening of bilateral cooperation was highlighted, as well as the progress of the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH), which allows applicants from both countries to obtain patents more quickly, favoring innovation.

During the meeting, the importance of geographical indications as a key tool for local economic development was discussed, protecting products such as “Cacao de la Chontalpa” and “Café de los Altos de Chiapas”. They also discussed collaboration to advance Mexico's accession to the Geneva Act, which protects appellations of origin at the international level. These initiatives seek to empower communities and highlight the cultural value of their products.

