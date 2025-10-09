Regulatory Simplification Of AML Filings And Procedures

This June 9, 2025, Administrative Resolution (Acuerdo) No. 77/2025 was published in the Official Gazette (DOF). Issued by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), this Resolution introduces a set of administrative simplification and regulatory improvement measures that affect various procedures governed by the Federal Law for the Prevention and Identification of Transactions Involving Illicit Proceeds (LFPIORPI).

The Resolution sets forth two main types of measures:

1. Consolidation of procedures without changes to deadlines or formats: The following procedures, previously processed under separate registration codes (homoclaves), are now integrated into single procedures, while maintaining the same legal deadlines and submission methods:

Submission of notices and reports, in the following modalities: No-activity notice (sin operaciones)

Notice for the performance of vulnerable activities

24-hour notice (where there are signs that funds may be linked to illicit activities) (Consolidation of homoclaves SHCP-05-002, SHCP-05-004-A, and SHCP-05-004-B) Registration and update of individuals/entities performing Vulnerable Activities.

(Consolidation of homoclaves SHCP-05-006-A and SHCP-05-006-B)

2. Establishment of specific response deadlines and official formats: The following procedures, which were previously submitted via free-form letters and subject to the general administrative deadline, are now governed by specific response times and offi-cial formats:

SHCP-05-005 : Authorization to use alternative compliance mechanisms – 20 calendar days.

: Authorization to use alternative compliance mechanisms – 20 calendar days. SHCP-05-007 : Extension request to submit required information – 10 calendar days.

: Extension request to submit required information – 10 calendar days. SHCP-05-009 : Authorization to submit notices through a collegiate entity – 80 calendar days.

: Authorization to submit notices through a collegiate entity – 80 calendar days. SHCP-05-010: Request for interpretation of the LFPIORPI and its secondary regulations – 80 calendar days.

These changes aim to standardize application processes, reduce procedural ambiguity, and strengthen regulatory transparency, benefiting both obligated parties and supervisory authorities.

The Resolution will enter into force 30 business days after its publication, i.e., approximately in mid-July 2025.

Click here to access the full publication in the DOF and the official forms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.