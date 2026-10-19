[ICPA] Mexico 2026: Where Trade Compliance Meets Community (Podcast)

In this Simply Trade–ICPA collaboration, Victoria Schneider speaks with Brenda Cordova and Alyson Hachey about the inaugural ICPA Mexico Conference, scheduled for November 3-5, 2026...

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More Than a Conference: Building a Trade Compliance Community in Mexico City

Keeping up with trade compliance takes more than knowing the rules. It also helps to know people who understand the challenges. In this special Simply Trade–ICPA collaboration, host Victoria Schneider sits down with Brenda Cordova and Alyson Hachey for a preview of the first-ever ICPA Mexico Conference, taking place November 3-5, 2026, at the Marquis Reforma Hotel in Mexico City.

How a Conversation Became a Collaboration

Brenda and Alyson explain how discussions at MIC’s previous Mexico event sparked the idea for this conference, with MIC becoming a founding partner. What began as a conversation about supporting the trade compliance community has grown into a new gathering built around customs and trade education.

More Ways to Participate

The conference offers English- and Spanish-language tracks, with the option to attend in person or virtually. Victoria also highlights the USMCA joint review as one of the planned topics, giving attendees a chance to dig into an issue that matters to importers, exporters, and other professionals across North America.

Learning From Different Perspectives

Throughout the episode, Brenda and Alyson return to the value of hearing from professionals with different backgrounds and experiences. Practical insight from customs and trade experts helps attendees see their own challenges in a new light, whether they’re new to trade compliance or longtime practitioners.

Connection Beyond the Agenda

Education is only part of the story. The guests reflect on the friendships, shared experiences, and sense of belonging that keep them connected to ICPA. Those peer relationships can become sources of support and shared knowledge, and a reminder that navigating trade doesn’t have to be a solo effort. They also share their excitement about experiencing Mexico City after Día de los Muertos.

Want to Keep the Conversation Going?

Connect with Brenda Cordova and Alyson Hachey on LinkedIn to talk trade compliance, the USMCA joint review, or the ICPA Mexico Conference discussed in this episode.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want to be ready for the conversations happening in Mexico City? Explore GTC’s course offerings on USMCA and Importing Procedures to build the knowledge that makes events like this even more valuable. Learn more and register for the ICPA Mexico Conference.

Transcript

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