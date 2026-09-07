Antidumping Investigation For Imports Of Steel Sheets From Japan

- in South America
- in South America
- within Finance and Banking, Technology and Privacy topic(s)
Today, September 2nd, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Steel Sheet from Japan in the Official Gazette of the Federation.
Petitioners
Grupo Acerero, S.A. de C.V.
Investigated Product
Carbon steel sheet: flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, hot-rolled, not clad, plated, or coated, and not in coils. Commercially, the product is named plate, medium plate, heavy plate, cut-to-length steel plate, or hot-rolled carbon steel plate.
Mexican Tariff Item
7208.51.04 and 7208.52.01 of the Mexican HTS.
Normal Value Determination
The Ministry calculated the normal value based on domestic price references in Japan.
Period of Investigation (Dumping)
January 1st to December 31st, 2025.
Period of Analysis (Injury)
January 1st, 2023, to December 31st, 2025.
Deadline to Participate
The deadline for submitting the exporter’s questionnaire is October 13th, 2026, although an extension may be requested.
List of Producers and Exporters
The list of known producers and exporters in this investigation from Japan:
Hanwa Co., Ltd.
4-3-9 Fushimi-Machi, Chuo-Ku
Osaka
Zip Code 541-8585, Osaka, Japan
Mitsui & Co. Steel Ltd.
5-Chome Akasaka Biz Tower
Minato City
Zip Code 107-6335, Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Kasumigaseki Tokyu Building 15th floor
3-7-1 Kasumigaseki
Chiyoda-ku
Zip Code 100-0013, Tokyo, Japan
JFE Steel Corporation
Hibiya Kokusai Building, 2-3
Uchisawai-cho 2-chome
Chiyoda-ku
Zip Code 100-0011, Tokyo, Japan
Nippon Steel Corporation
2-6-1 Marunouchi
Chiyoda-ku
Zip Code 100-8071, Tokyo, Japan
Do you need more information?
VTZ is a specialized Mexican law firm with more than 50 years of experience, specialize in antidumping investigations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]