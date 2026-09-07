Antidumping Investigation For Imports Of Steel Sheets From Japan

The Mexican Ministry of Economy has initiated an antidumping investigation into carbon steel sheet imports from Japan following a petition by Grupo Acerero, S.A. de C.V. The investigation covers hot-rolled, flat-rolled steel products and establishes specific deadlines for Japanese producers and exporters to respond, with the dumping period under review spanning all of 2025.

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Today, September 2nd, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Steel Sheet from Japan in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioners

Grupo Acerero, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Carbon steel sheet: flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, hot-rolled, not clad, plated, or coated, and not in coils. Commercially, the product is named plate, medium plate, heavy plate, cut-to-length steel plate, or hot-rolled carbon steel plate.

Mexican Tariff Item

7208.51.04 and 7208.52.01 of the Mexican HTS.

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry calculated the normal value based on domestic price references in Japan.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st to December 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2023, to December 31st, 2025.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline for submitting the exporter’s questionnaire is October 13th, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The list of known producers and exporters in this investigation from Japan:

Hanwa Co., Ltd.

4-3-9 Fushimi-Machi, Chuo-Ku

Osaka

Zip Code 541-8585, Osaka, Japan

Mitsui & Co. Steel Ltd.

5-Chome Akasaka Biz Tower

Minato City

Zip Code 107-6335, Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Kasumigaseki Tokyu Building 15th floor

3-7-1 Kasumigaseki

Chiyoda-ku

Zip Code 100-0013, Tokyo, Japan

JFE Steel Corporation

Hibiya Kokusai Building, 2-3

Uchisawai-cho 2-chome

Chiyoda-ku

Zip Code 100-0011, Tokyo, Japan

Nippon Steel Corporation

2-6-1 Marunouchi

Chiyoda-ku

Zip Code 100-8071, Tokyo, Japan

Do you need more information?

VTZ is a specialized Mexican law firm with more than 50 years of experience, specialize in antidumping investigations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.