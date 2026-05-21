Antidumping Investigation On Self-Adhesive Plastic Tape From China

- in South America
- within Intellectual Property, Real Estate and Construction, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
Today, May 21st, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Self-Adhesive Plastic Tape from the People’s Republic of China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.
Petitioners
The companies, Industrias Tuk, S.A. de C.V. and Navi Lux, S.A. de C.V., are domestic producers in Mexico and requested the antidumping investigation
Investigated Product
Self-adhesive plastic tapes. These are products consisting of a plastic backing —which may be biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) or polypropylene— and an adhesive layer, which may be acrylic, rubber, or hot-melt (thermoplastic adhesive), supplied in rolls with a width of 20 cm or less, of any length and color, with or without printing.
Mexican Tariff Item
Carton board enters under tariff item 3919.10.01 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).
Normal Value Determination
The Ministry calculated the normal value based on price references from the Chinese domestic market.
Period of Investigation (Dumping)
October 1st, 2024, to September 30th, 2025.
Period of Analysis (Injury)
October 1st, 2022, to September 30th, 2025.
Deadline to Participate
The last day for producers and importers to submit the response to the official questionnaire is June 30th, 2026, although a deadline extension may be requested.
List of Producers and Exporters
The list of known producers and exporters in this investigation can be found in our legal alert.
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