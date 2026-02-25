An Amendment To The Regulations Of The Mexican Customs Law Published 2/23/2026 In The DOF

On February 23, 2026, President Sheinbaum published amendments to the Regulations of the Mexican Customs Law (Reglamento de la Ley Aduanera) in the Official Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación).

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

Article Insights

Brenda Cordova’s articles from Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

in South America

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Energy and Natural Resources and Technology topic(s)

On February 23, 2026, President Sheinbaum published amendments to the Regulations of the Mexican Customs Law (Reglamento de la Ley Aduanera) in the Official Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación) . The amendmentswill enter into force on February 24, 2026.

These modifications seek to harmonize the Regulations with the recent amendments to the Mexican Customs Law and with the General Foreign Trade Rules issued by Mexico's Tax Administration Service (SAT). The reform strengthens the regulatory framework governing electronic customs processes, documentation control, and compliance obligations of foreign trade operators.

Key Highlights

Reinforced Consistency Between Transmitted Information and Electronic Files.The obligation is strengthened to ensure that information transmitted through the Customs Electronic System (Sistema Electrónico Aduanero – SEA ), including the Electronic Single Window _(VUCEM) , fully matches the corresponding electronic file (expediente electrónico). Mandatory Internal Control Procedures.Importers, exporters, customs brokers, and customs brokerage firms must implement documented internal control procedures governing the collection, integration, transmission, and retention of foreign trade information. Expanded Verification Powers. Customs authorities' powers to request, review, and verify transmitted electronic documentation are clarified andreinforced, increasing exposure in audit and post-clearance review scenarios. Heightened Responsibility and Traceability Requirements.The amendment strengthens compliance responsibilities related to traceability and document management across all foreign trade participants.

Additional Areas Addressed

The reform includes provisions relating to:

Procedures conducted through the Customs Electronic System (SEA)

Electronic data processing and pre-validation services

Consistency between declared customs value and the CFDI (electronic tax invoice), equivalent commercial documents, and transportation documents

Required attachments to the Pedimento and to the Electronic Valuation Manifest (Manifestación de Valor)

Maintenance of electronic files by importers, customs brokers, and customs brokerage firms

Reporting obligations of courier and parcel service companies

Provisions concerning the Advisory Council of ANAM and SAT, as well as the Customs Council

Additional requirements applicable to customs brokers, customs brokerage firms, and legal representatives

Practical Impact

This amendment reinforces legal certainty, transparency, and traceability within Mexico's Customs system. Companies engaged in cross-border trade with Mexico should review their internal compliance controls, document retention systems, valuation support files, and electronic transmission processes to ensure full alignment with the updated regulatory framework.

We recommend conducting an internal compliance assessment to mitigate risk exposure in potential customs audits.

Official publication: https://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5780677&fecha=23/02/2026#gsc.tab=0

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.