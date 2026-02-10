How Mexico's Trade Practices May Influence Industries In 2026

Mexico has entered 2026 with a more protectionist trade posture, marked by broad tariff increases, tighter customs enforcement, and targeted, sector-specific regulatory actions. Together, these developments may reshape market access conditions and supply chain planning for companies operating in or trading with Mexico. This new environment has also impacted cross-border e-commerce. Some platforms and sellers have reassessed their fulfillment models, pricing strategies, and last-mile logistics in Mexico because of higher duties on consumer goods combined with increased customs scrutiny of low-value shipments and simplified import schemes.

1. Broad Tariff Increases Across Multiple Industries

On December 2025, Mexico's Congress approved a tariff package increasing import duties to 50% on goods in more than 1,400 product categories. The measures apply primarily to imports from countries without a trade agreement with Mexico, including China, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Taiwan, and Brazil, that entered into force on Jan. 1, 2026.

The affected products span a wide range of products, including automotive components, textiles and apparel, footwear, plastics, household appliances, and consumer goods. For businesses, the changes may require a reassessment of sourcing strategies, landed costs, pricing models, and long-term supply chain design.

2. Clothing and Textiles

The new tariff environment has impacted the textile and apparel sector. Combined with earlier tariff actions and increased scrutiny over import programs, Mexico's recent trade measures have reinforced its push to curb import practices perceived as undermining domestic producers. Although products qualifying for preferential treatment under existing trade agreements generally remain protected, companies have started to review origin planning and supplier diversification to mitigate cost exposure.

3. Footwear

Authorities have restricted the use of temporary import programs for finished footwear, effectively requiring some finished shoes to enter Mexico under definitive import regimes. At the same time, Mexico imposed anti-dumping duties on certain footwear originating in China, using a reference-price mechanism.

4. Food and Beverage

In the food sector, Mexico continues to advance regulatory initiatives tied to public policy objectives. A 2025 decree reinforced restrictions on genetically modified corn, reflecting the government's focus on food sovereignty. Separately, authorities extended the timeline for the second phase of front-of-pack nutrition warning labels, granting companies additional time to adjust packaging. Full implementation of the next phase is now scheduled for 2027.

5. Electronics

Despite a more restrictive trade environment, nearshoring momentum remains strong. Manufacturing investment continues to grow in regions such as the Bajío corridor, driven by companies relocating production to Mexico to serve North American markets more efficiently. The automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries are leading this shift, seeking proximity to U.S. markets and tariff advantages.

These sector-specific regulatory shifts underscore the need for companies to remain agile, informed, and proactive in the evolving Mexican market.

