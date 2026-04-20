The Mexican Ministry of Economy has initiated an antidumping investigation into thermal paper rolls imported from China, following a petition by domestic producer Papeles y Conversiones de México. The investigation will examine pricing practices and potential injury to the Mexican industry during specified periods, with a June 1st, 2026 deadline for interested parties to submit questionnaires and participate in the proceeding.

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Today, April 20th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Thermal Paper Rolls from China in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this proceeding:

Petitioner

Papeles y Conversiones de México, S.A. de C.V. is the domestic producer in Mexico and requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

Thermal paper rolls that have been converted or processed for end use. They are commercially known as thermal paper rolls, thermal paper rolls converted or processed for end use, thermal paper rolls converted for cash registers, thermal rolls for ticket printers, and paper rolls for point-of-sale machines. Technically, they are called heat-sensitive thermal paper rolls, direct thermal printing paper rolls, and chemically coated paper rolls for thermal printing.

Mexican Tariff Item

Thermal paper rolls enter under tariff items 4809.90.99 and 4811.90.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry determined the normal value using domestic market price references in China.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

August 1st, 2024, to July 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

August 1st, 2022, to July 31st, 2025.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is June 1st, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

China Crrc International, Co. Ltd. No. 16-5 Xisihuan Zhonglu, Haidian, Zip Code 100038, Beijing, China Hanrun Paper Industrial, Co. Ltd. 403, edif. No. 10, Avenida Xuanwu, Comunidad Creativa Baijiahui, Zip Code 699-18, Nanjing, China Nanjing Hanrun Paper, Co. Ltd. 403, edif. No. 10, Avenida Xuanwu, Comunidad Creativa Baijiahui, Zip Code 699-18, Nanjing, China Netease Youdao (Hangzhou) Smart Technology, Co. Ltd. Hab. 509, edif. 3, No. 399, Wangshang Road, Hangzhou, Zip Code 310052, Binjiang, China Ningbo Signcoat Sign Supply, Co. Ltd. Sala 12B07, Red Titan Tower, No. 535 South Tiantong Road, Zhejiang, Zip Code 315100, Zhejiang, China Shenzhen Sailing Paper, Co. Ltd. Hab. 3502A, edif. Xiyue, No.111 Chuangye Road, Shenzhen, Zip Code 518101, Shenzhen, China Suzhou Guanhua Paper Factory No. 666, Yupan Road, Yutang Town, Suzhou, Jiangsu, Zip Code 215134, Xiangcheng, China Suzhou Xiandai Paper Production, Co. Ltd. Jufeng Road No. 16, Suzhou, Jiangsu, Zip Code 215144, Xiangcheng, China

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