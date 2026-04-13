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Antidumping Investigation on Carton Board from Austria, Finland, and Sweden - VTZ abogadosToday, April 8th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Carton Board from Austria, Finland and Sweden in the Official Gazette of the Federation.
Petitioners
The companies, Productora de Papel, S.A. de C.V. and Cartones Ponderosa, S.A. de C.V. are domestic producers in Mexico and requested the antidumping investigation
Investigated Product
Paper and paperboard coated or coated on one or both sides with kaolin or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, in rolls or in square or rectangular sheets of any size, made from virgin or recycled fiber, including those uniformly bleached in the mass and containing more than 95% by weight of wood fibers obtained by chemical processes of the total fiber content, weighing 150 grams per square meter (g/m²) or more, single-ply or multi-ply.
Mexican Tariff Item
Carton board enters under tariff items 4810.13.07, 4810.29.99, 4810.32.01, 4810.39.99, 4810.92.01, and 4810.99.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).
Normal Value Determination
For the three countries, the Ministry determined the normal value using domestic market price references.
Period of Investigation (Dumping)
August 1st, 2024, to July 31st, 2025.
Period of Analysis (Injury)
August 1st, 2022, to July 31st, 2025.
Deadline to Participate
The deadline to submit the questionnaire is May 20, 2026, although an extension may be requested.
List of Producers and Exporters
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Austria
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Cardbox Packaging Wolfsberg GmbH
No. 14 Am Gewerbepark, Stefanim
Street Lavanttal
Zip Code 9431, Carinthia, Austria
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Heinzel Group
No. 1 Fabriksplatz
Oberösterreich
Zip Code 4662, Laakirchen, Austria
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Finland
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Metsä Board
No. 94 Kemi Mill Tehdastie
Kemi
Zip Code 94200, Lapland, Finland
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Stora Enso
No. 15 Taipaleentie
Pohjois-Savo
Zip Code 78250, Varkaus, Finland
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Sweden
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Billerud AB
Road 4 Storjohanns
Grums
Zip Code 66433, Värmland, Sweden
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