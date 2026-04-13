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13 April 2026

Antidumping Investigation On Carton Board From Austria, Finland, And Sweden

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Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda

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Today, April 8th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Carton Board from Austria, Finland and Sweden...
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Adrian Vazquez,Emilio Arteaga Vazquez, and Veronica Vazquez
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Antidumping Investigation on Carton Board from Austria, Finland, and Sweden - VTZ abogadosToday, April 8th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Carton Board from Austria, Finland and Sweden in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioners

The companies, Productora de Papel, S.A. de C.V. and Cartones Ponderosa, S.A. de C.V. are domestic producers in Mexico and requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

Paper and paperboard coated or coated on one or both sides with kaolin or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, in rolls or in square or rectangular sheets of any size, made from virgin or recycled fiber, including those uniformly bleached in the mass and containing more than 95% by weight of wood fibers obtained by chemical processes of the total fiber content, weighing 150 grams per square meter (g/m²) or more, single-ply or multi-ply.

Mexican Tariff Item

Carton board enters under tariff items 4810.13.07, 4810.29.99, 4810.32.01, 4810.39.99, 4810.92.01, and 4810.99.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE). 

Normal Value Determination

For the three countries, the Ministry determined the normal value using domestic market price references.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

August 1st, 2024, to July 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

August 1st, 2022, to July 31st, 2025.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is May 20, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

Austria

 

Cardbox Packaging Wolfsberg GmbH

No. 14 Am Gewerbepark, Stefanim

Street Lavanttal

Zip Code 9431, Carinthia, Austria

Heinzel Group

No. 1 Fabriksplatz

Oberösterreich

Zip Code 4662, Laakirchen, Austria

Finland

 

Metsä Board

No. 94 Kemi Mill Tehdastie

Kemi

Zip Code 94200, Lapland, Finland

Stora Enso

No. 15 Taipaleentie

Pohjois-Savo

Zip Code 78250, Varkaus, Finland

Sweden

  

Billerud AB

Road 4 Storjohanns

Grums

Zip Code 66433, Värmland, Sweden

 

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Adrian Vazquez
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Emilio Arteaga Vazquez
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Veronica Vazquez
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