AD & CVD On Cold Rolled Steel From The US, Malaysia And China

Today, February 16th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the notice of initiation of the antidumping and countervailing duties investigation on cold rolled steel from the United States of America, Malaysia, and China in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Petitioner

Ternium, S.A. de C.V.

Investigated Product

Cold rolled steel sheets or cold rolled steel foil, alloyed or unalloyed, not clad or coated, with a thickness of less than 4.75 millimeters (mm), regardless of width—including less than, equal to, or greater than 600 mm. The investigated product includes raw and annealed cold-rolled sheet and may be in the form of coils, sheets, strips, strips, ribbons, or any other form. The investigated product is commercially known as cold-rolled sheet.

Mexican Tariff Item

Tariffs: 7209. 15.04, 7209.16.01, 7209.17.01, 7209.18.01, 7209.25.01, 7209.26.01, 7209.27.01, 7209.28.01, 7209.90. 99, 7211.23.03, 7211.29.99, 7211.90.99, 7225.50.91, and 7226.92.06 of the Mexican HTS, as well as under Rule Eight, through tariff subheadings 9802.00. 01, 9802.00.02, 9802.00.03, 9802.00.04, 9802.00.06, 9802.00.07, 9802.00.10, 9802.00.12, 9802.00. 13, 9802.00.14, 9802.00.15, 9802.00.17, 9802.00.19, 9802.00.20, and 9802.00.21 of the Mexican HTS or by any other.

Period of Investigation

April 1st, 2024, to March 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

April 1st, 2022, to March 31st, 2025

Deadline to Participate

The deadline for submitting the exporter's questionnaire is March 27th, 2026, although a deadline extension may be requested

Antidumping (U.S., Malaysia and China)

Normal Value Determination

United States: The Ministry determined the normal value using price references of the US market.

The Ministry determined the normal value using price references of the US market. Malaysia : The Ministry determined the normal value using price reference of the Malaysian market.

: The Ministry determined the normal value using price reference of the Malaysian market. China: The Ministry determined that China is Non-Market Economy for the purpose of this investigation and proceeded to use Brazil as surrogate country for normal value purposes.

Countervailing (U.S.)

Subsidies under investigation

National subsidies:

Section 232 tariffs on steel. Inflation Reduction Act. National Security Agreement (Golden share). Export – Loan Guarantee/Insured Loans from EXIM. Conservation Research and Development. Renewable Energy Research and Development. Industrial Demonstrations Program Revolutionizing Ore to Steel to Impact Emissions Payments for Specified Energy Property In lieu of Tax Credits. ARRA Section 1603 Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit

Local subsidy programs:

There are also subsidies programs in Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

List of Producers and Exporters

Please access to our legal alert to see the full list of exporters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.