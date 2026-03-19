Bill For A New Wealth Tax

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On Mar. 3rd, a bill was introduced to amend various provisions of the Income Tax Law ("ITL") in order to establish a new tax on high net worth individuals.

If enacted, the proposal could have significant implications for individuals with substantial accumulated wealth who are located in Mexico, as it would introduce an annual tax on net worth in addition to existing income tax obligations, and could also affect individuals who live outside Mexico but, for any reason, continue to maintain their tax residency in the country. Individuals whose assets exceed the proposed threshold should monitor the progress of this bill through the legislative process and begin considering how such a measure could affect their overall tax exposure and long-term planning. The proposal also reflects a broader international trend in which several jurisdictions have explored or implemented wealth-based taxation aimed at high net worth taxpayers.

According to the explanatory memorandum of the bill, revenues earned from this tax would be destined to support economically vulnerable populations through the implementation of social and development programs aimed at guaranteeing rights such as access to education, healthcare, and housing. Among other elements, this is supported by a study published by the World Inequality Lab in 2023, according to which the top 1% of the population in Mexico concentrates approximately 30% of the country's total wealth.

The bill proposes adding Article 142(XIX) and Articles 146 Bis and 146 Ter to the ITL, which would establish an annual tax on net wealth applicable to individuals residing in Mexico whose net worth exceeds MXN $100,000,000.00 (around USD $5,681,818.00) at the end of each fiscal year. Net wealth would be calculated as the total value of the taxpayer's assets reduced by their debts and enforceable liabilities, including real estate, financial investments, equity interests in companies, bank deposits, works of art, jewelry, and other assets.

There would be a tax rate schedule ranging from 1.5% to 3.5%. Additionally, the proposal contemplates aggravated penalties in cases of non-compliance, including fines equivalent to twice the amount of the tax deficiency, in addition to any possible criminal liabilities.

From a technical perspective, the proposal could raise constitutional questions, because according to precedents of the Mexican Supreme Court, taxes should not be earmarked for a specific purpose—as suggested in the explanatory memorandum—but rather for general public expenditures.

Likewise, since the tax would be imposed on accumulated wealth, its nature differs from that of an income tax. Consequently, it would constitute an additional tax to any income tax that taxpayers may be required to pay. Furthermore, for individuals who may also be subject to taxation in other countries under criteria such as citizenship-based taxation, this additional tax may not be creditable in those jurisdictions, potentially increasing their overall global tax burden.

High net worth individuals should monitor the progress of this bill as it goes through the legislative process in order to assess potential implications for their tax obligations and planning strategies. Attorneys at Clark Hill PLC are available to assist our clients in analyzing the potential effects of this proposal and in evaluating tax strategies in light of possible regulatory changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.