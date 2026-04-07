Guidelines For The Application Of The Tax Incentive For Film And Audiovisual Production.

On March 30th, 2026, the “Agreement issuing the Guidelines for the application of the Decree granting a tax incentive for film and audiovisual production” was published in the Federal Official Gazette.

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On March 30th, 2026, the “Agreement issuing the Guidelines for the application of the Decree granting a tax incentive for film and audiovisual production” was published in the Federal Official Gazette.

The Guidelines establish the operational framework to access and apply the tax incentive set forth in the Decree, defining the procedures, requirements, and criteria that must be met by film and audiovisual projects carried out in Mexico.

The scheme operates through the allocation of a tax credit against Income Tax (ISR), which may be applied directly by the beneficiary or transferred to third parties—such as domestic suppliers or income taxpayers—thus allowing the incentive to be converted into effective financing for projects.

Among the most relevant elements, a two-stage authorization system is established: a Filing Acknowledgment Certificate, which validates the project, and a Compliance Certificate, which allows the application of the tax credit once the production has been completed and compliance with the requirements has been verified.

Additionally, the Guidelines provide for eligibility criteria related to domestic sourcing, cultural impact, regional development, and workforce training, as well as detailed tax, technical, and documentation requirements for each project.

The Guidelines also clearly define which expenses are considered eligible—primarily those directly linked to production activities in Mexico—as well as those that cannot be covered by the incentive, such as taxes, corporate overhead, or the acquisition of fixed assets.

In light of this new framework, it will be important for companies in the audiovisual sector to properly structure their projects, budgets, and financing schemes in order to comply with the requirements and maximize the benefits of the tax incentive.

At OLIVARES, we can assist you with advice regarding the application of these Guidelines, including project structuring, regulatory compliance, and optimization of the tax incentive for the audiovisual industry

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.