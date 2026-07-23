When Growth Meets Regulation: The Moment A Fintech Needs To Become A Regulated Financial Institution

One of the biggest mistakes when building a fintech is assuming that financial regulation is only a concern for companies that aspire to become banks. The reality is quite different. Many of today's most successful fintech companies began operating entirely outside the regulatory perimeter. They built innovative technology, validated their business models, acquired customers, and generated revenue without holding a financial services license.

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One of the biggest mistakes when building a fintech is assuming that financial regulation is only a concern for companies that aspire to become banks.

The reality is quite different. Many of today's most successful fintech companies began operating entirely outside the regulatory perimeter. They built innovative technology, validated their business models, acquired customers, and generated revenue without holding a financial services license.

However, there comes a point when the company's own growth creates a new reality: expanding further requires more than a strong technology platform. It requires becoming a regulated financial institution.

That moment represents one of the most significant strategic transformations in a company's lifecycle.

Most Fintechs Are Not Born Regulated

In Mexico, there is considerable room for companies to provide technology services related to financial products without requiring authorization from the financial authorities.

It is common to find companies developing solutions such as:

digital lending origination;

software for financial institutions;

payments infrastructure;

financial data aggregation;

collections management tools;

investment platforms;

AI-driven credit and risk analytics; and

loyalty programs and other value-added financial services.

While a company remains within that perimeter, it can generally operate as a traditional commercial entity.

The challenge arises as the business evolves, seeks to expand its product offering, and looks for ways to reduce its cost of capital. In many cases, the logical next step is to introduce deposit-taking products—a business activity that, under Mexican law, is reserved exclusively for regulated financial institutions.

A regulatory license opens doors that simply do not exist for an unregulated market participant.

Depending on its business model, a company may eventually need to become, for example:

a Popular Financial Society (SOFIPO) , in order to accept deposits from the public and expand its range of financial products;

, in order to accept deposits from the public and expand its range of financial products; a Money Transmitter or another licensed money services business in the jurisdictions where it intends to operate internationally, particularly if its model includes remittances or cross-border money transfers;

or another licensed money services business in the jurisdictions where it intends to operate internationally, particularly if its model includes remittances or cross-border money transfers; an Electronic Payment Funds Institution (IFPE) , to issue and manage electronic payment funds under Mexico's Fintech Law; or

, to issue and manage electronic payment funds under Mexico's Fintech Law; or a Commercial Bank (Institución de Banca Múltiple), to offer a full suite of banking products and gain direct access to the country's financial infrastructure.

This is not simply about regulatory compliance.

It is about unlocking entirely new business opportunities.

A New License Means Becoming a Different Company

One of the most common misconceptions is that obtaining a financial license is merely a matter of preparing an application for the regulator. In reality, regulatory approval is often the final stage of a much broader transformation. Before submitting a filing, the organization itself typically needs to evolve.

The company must establish an appropriate corporate governance framework, implement enterprise-wide risk management systems, strengthen its internal controls, develop anti-money laundering compliance programs, create audit, compliance, and information security functions, document its operational processes, and demonstrate that its technology infrastructure is capable of supporting secure and resilient financial operations.

In other words, the company stops being solely a technology startup, it begins operating like a financial institution.

The Right License Depends on the Business Model—Not the Company's Size

There is a common misconception that every successful fintech will eventually become a bank. In reality, each regulatory license serves a different strategic purpose.

For some companies, a SOFIPO license will provide everything needed to execute their long-term vision, others may find greater efficiency by operating through a regulated SOFOM as part of a financial group, some businesses will require a Fintech Law license to directly manage payment infrastructure, and only a limited number of companies will ultimately justify the significant investment required to obtain a full banking license.

The decision should not be driven solely by the size of the business.

It should be driven by the products and services the company intends to offer five or ten years from now.

Regulation Should Be Planned Before It Becomes Necessary

One of the greatest strategic mistakes is waiting until business growth forces the company to begin the licensing process.

Obtaining regulatory authorization can take months—or even years—depending on the type of license and the complexity of the project.

If a company begins preparing for its regulatory transition only after the market demands new products, it may already be too late.

By contrast, fintech companies that incorporate regulatory strategy from an early stage can design their corporate governance, technology architecture, and internal processes with their future licensing objectives in mind. This approach reduces costs, avoids unnecessary restructurings, and facilitates long-term growth.

The real challenge is not simply obtaining regulatory approval, it is designing a strategy that enables the company to evolve from a technology provider into a regulated financial institution without sacrificing speed, efficiency, or its capacity to innovate.

The most successful fintech companies do not wait for regulation to become an obstacle, they incorporate it as an integral part of their growth strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.