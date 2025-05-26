Mexico Announces The Gradual Implementation Of The 40-hour Workweek

On 1 May 2025, it was announced that the 40-hour workweek will be progressively implemented in Mexico. We take a look at what this 'gradual implementation' might look like and how employers can prepare.

On 1 May 2025, in commemoration of Labour Day, Marath Bolaños, head of the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare (STPS), announced that, at the direction of President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the 40-hour workweek will be progressively implemented in Mexico.

While the precise method of this gradual implementation process has not yet been defined, the head of the STPS stated that the 40-hour work week is expected to be reached by January 2030. It is therefore estimated that the reduction could be implemented at a rate of two hours per year starting in 2027.

Below is a table showing the possible projection for the phased implementation of the reform:

Year Weekly Working Hours 2025 48 2026 48 2027 46 2028 44 2029 42 2030 40

Likewise, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the start of working groups in June and July of this year, involving employers, workers, union general secretaries, and specialists in the field. The goal is to foster dialogue among the sectors involved to enable the proper implementation of the reform. Therefore, the agreed-upon reform is expected to be discussed, voted on, and approved during the second half of this year, during the final legislative session.

It is expected that the working groups will not only discuss the constitutional reform, but also discuss in detail the provisions of the Federal Labour Law (e.g. possible harmonisation of daytime, night time, and mixed work shifts, prioritising Saturday as a day of rest and changes to rules on overtime etc.).

Takeaway for employers

It is essential that, upon approval, companies already have an implementation plan in place to mitigate the potential effects on productivity and staffing. In cases where it is necessary for workers to work beyond the legal limit, the additional costs associated with overtime pay and the limitations established by Federal Labour Law and the provisions against labour exploitation must be considered.

