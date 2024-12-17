ARTICLE
17 December 2024

2025 Mexico Minimum Wage Changes

On Jan. 1, 2025, Mexico's general minimum wage will increase 12% due to inflation adjustments.
Leslie Palma and Jorge Andazola

The daily wage will rise from 248.93 to 278.80 Mexican pesos. In the Northern Border Free Zone, the minimum wage will increase from MXN $374.89 to MXN $419.88 per day. Professional minimum wages for 61 different professions and trades will also receive a 12% boost.

This wage adjustment will affect employees' average monthly earnings, with the general monthly salary averaging MXN $8,364. In the northern border area, workers may earn an average of MXN $12,596 per month.

General Minimum Wage

2024

2025

Northern Border Free Zone

MXN $374.89

MXN $419.88

Rest of the Country

MXN $248.90

MXN $278.80

Please note this information is specific to Mexico and does not apply to the United States or other jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

