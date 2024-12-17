2025 Mexico Minimum Wage Changes

Read in Spanish/Leer en Español.

On Jan. 1, 2025, Mexico's general minimum wage will increase 12% due to inflation adjustments.

The daily wage will rise from 248.93 to 278.80 Mexican pesos. In the Northern Border Free Zone, the minimum wage will increase from MXN $374.89 to MXN $419.88 per day. Professional minimum wages for 61 different professions and trades will also receive a 12% boost.

This wage adjustment will affect employees' average monthly earnings, with the general monthly salary averaging MXN $8,364. In the northern border area, workers may earn an average of MXN $12,596 per month.

General Minimum Wage 2024 2025 Northern Border Free Zone MXN $374.89 MXN $419.88 Rest of the Country MXN $248.90 MXN $278.80

Please note this information is specific to Mexico and does not apply to the United States or other jurisdictions.

