Outlook 2026: Mexico Litigation And Arbitration

1. New Litigation Strategies for Amparo Law. Recent amendments to the Amparo Law impose restrictions on granting injunctions in cases involving public interests, including those that may affect society at large or the financial system. The law now expressly recognizes legitimate interest as grounds for filing an amparo action, requiring that the impact be real and either individual or collective. Given the redefinition of procedural rules in amparo proceedings and administrative litigation, it may be necessary to adopt innovative litigation strategies.

2. Judicial Reform. The new judicial reform was implemented through the June 2025 election of judges, magistrates, and justices who have already assumed their positions. The next elections to appoint magistrates and district judges are scheduled for 2027, which may lead to changes in how courts are managed and laws are interpreted, depending on the perspective of the newly elected officials.

3. Recognition of Foreign Judgments. A recent decision by Mexico's Supreme Court of Justice facilitates the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments, including those from countries without a specific treaty with This development may foster international judicial cooperation and open the door for more cross-border cases to be enforceable in Mexico, which may also present new legal and administrative challenges.

4. National Code of Civil and Family Procedure. This code is already in effect and is being implemented gradually. Several jurisdictions are currently applying procedures governed by the new code. Full implementation may occur by April 2027, at which point all jurisdictions will operate under this framework.

5. Precautionary Measures. In recent years, courts have adopted a more flexible approach to granting precautionary measures, resulting in an increase in both requests and approvals in civil and commercial litigation. This trend might continue, allowing courts to apply preventive measures with greater agility.

6. Increased Tax Audits and Defense Challenges. A potential rise in tax audits, combined with restrictions on tax defense mechanisms, may create challenges in disputing them.

7. Greater Use of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms. There may be an increase in the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms before the Federal Administrative Justice Court or in tax and administrative proceedings, through conciliation, mediation, or conclusive agreements, among others.

