AI, SaaS And The EU Regulatory Reality: What Scaling Startups Must Do Now

The EU AI Act adopts a risk-based approach, meaning applicability is not determined by company size, but by what the system does and how it is used. A recurring misconception among founders...

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates is an multidisciplinary law firm in Malta, based in Valletta, offering a comprehensive range of legal, tax, immigration and fiduciary services to international businesses and private clients worldwide. Established in 2002, our law firm in Malta employs a fully integrated approach allowing our lawyers to take ownership of your projects, advancing your interests in a holistic manner.

Article Insights

Danielle Mercieca’s articles from Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates are most popular: in European Union Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates are most popular: within Tax, Wealth Management and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

WHAT"S INISDE

Navigating the EU AI Act, SaaS contracting, and data governance as startups move from product–market fit to cross-border scale

AI and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) startups operating in or entering the European Union face a rapidly evolving regulatory environment where size is no longer a shield against compliance obligations. The EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act)introduces a risk-based regulatory framework that can apply even to early-stage companies depending on their product functionality, while General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and emerging data governance standards impose strict accountability on data use, transparency, and system design. At the same time, SaaS business models are being reshaped by contractual risk allocation pressures, particularly around AI outputs and service reliability.

Key Legal Points

When the EU AI Act applies to startups, including high-risk classification and extraterritorial scope

SaaS contractual risk allocation – liability, uptime, AI outputs, and regulatory warranties

Data governance and transparency obligations under GDPR and AI-specific rules

The EU AI Act – When It Applies (and When It Doesn’t)

The EU AI Act adopts a risk-based approach, meaning applicability is not determined by company size, but by what the system does and how it is used. A recurring misconception among founders is that regulatory scrutiny applies only to large tech companies. This is no longer accurate.

When the AI Act applies

Startups fall within scope where they develop or deploy AI systems within the EU, or offer AI-enabled products or services to EU users, even from outside the EU (extraterritorial reach).

The most significant trigger is classification of AI systems as either high-risk AI, such as systems used in recruitment, credit scoring, or critical infrastructure or general-purpose AI (GPAI) models.

In these cases, obligations include:

Risk management systems

Data governance and training data documentation

Transparency obligations

Human oversight and explainability

When it may not apply (or applies lightly)

In certain cases, these obligations may not apply or may apply only to a lesser degree. For example, purely internal tools with no external impact, such as a company’s internal dashboard used exclusively by staff for process tracking, are typically outside the scope of stringent regulation. Similarly, AI features that are clearly low-risk or minimal risk, such as simple automation tools that do not have legal effects, may be subject to lighter requirements.

However, this “safe zone” is narrowing as regulators increasingly interpret functional impact over technical classification.

SaaS Contracting: Risk Allocation in the AI Era

For scaling startups, SaaS contracts are no longer just commercial documents, they are regulatory risk instruments. Consider a SaaS platform offering AI‑assisted document review to businesses. Unlike a traditional SaaS agreement that merely licenses access to software, business must now grapple with addressing how AI‑generated outputs are produced and used, that recommendations generated by the system are automated, probabilistic, and subject to error. Key pressure points in SaaS agreements include:

1. AI output liability

Responsibility for incorrect, biased, or harmful outputs generated by AI systems is a key consideration in contractual negotiations. Liability in these cases is increasingly addressed through the implementation of liability caps, the use of disclaimers, and the inclusion of specific use-case restrictions.

2. Service levels and uptime

Enterprise customers expect robust SLAs, especially where AI systems are business critical. Failure to meet uptime commitments can trigger contractual penalties and reputational risk

3. Regulatory warranties

Customers now require assurances that the service complies with the EU AI Act (where it may apply) and that data processing complies with the GDPR. This shifts compliance risk upstream to the startup.

4. Data ownership and usage rights

It is vital to establish a clear distinction between customer data and data derived from it, such as information used for model improvements. Without specific boundaries, there is a risk of intellectual property disputes and increased regulatory scrutiny, as confusion over ownership and usage rights can lead to both legal and compliance issues.

Strategic takeaway: SaaS contracts are becoming a primary interface between regulation and revenue. Weak contracting can undermine both compliance and enterprise deal flow.

Data Governance and Transparency – The New Baseline

AI regulation in the EU is deeply intertwined with existing data protection frameworks, particularly the GDPR. Core expectations for startups now include:

Data quality: Training data must be relevant, representative, and free from bias where possible, and accompanied with documentation for auditability.

Training data must be relevant, representative, and free from bias where possible, and accompanied with documentation for auditability. Transparency: Users must be informed when interacting with AI systems. Clear explanations are required where decisions have legal or significant effects

Users must be informed when interacting with AI systems. Clear explanations are required where decisions have legal or significant effects Accountability: Startups must provide clear evidence of compliance by implementing and maintaining detailed records of data processing activities, decision-making processes, and the rationale behind AI system outputs. Establishing internal governance frameworks, including clear roles and responsibilities for data management, AI ethics, and regulatory compliance are necessary practices to demonstrate accountability.

Startups must provide clear evidence of compliance by implementing and maintaining detailed records of data processing activities, decision-making processes, and the rationale behind AI system outputs. Establishing internal governance frameworks, including clear roles and responsibilities for data management, AI ethics, and regulatory compliance are necessary practices to demonstrate accountability. Data minimisation and purpose limitation: Data minimisation and purpose limitation require organisations to collect only the information necessary for their operations and to use data strictly within clearly defined purposes. This reflects a broader regulatory shift from “build fast” to “build responsibly and prove it.”

Building a Risk-Based Compliance Strategy

Startups do not need to replicate Big Tech compliance structures. They need targeted, risk-based implementation. Practical steps can include:

Map your AI use cases: Identifying whether your systems fall within high-risk, limited-risk, or minimal-risk categories. ‍Align product and legal teams : Compliance must be embedded in product design and engineering decisions, not treated as a post-launch fix. Upgrade SaaS contracts : Standardising liability frameworks, AI disclosures, and data governance clauses in your SaaS agreements. Implement lightweight governance: Ensuring there is appropriate documentation, internal policies, and designated responsibility for compliance, even if you do not have a full compliance team. Prepare for scale, not perfection: Focusing on proportionality and iterative improvement; compliance should be appropriate to your current stage and capable of scaling as your business grows.

Malta as a Strategic Base for AI and SaaS Scaling

Malta’s positioning as a hub for high‑value digital industries is a core pillar of Malta Vision 2050, which prioritises AI‑enabled innovation, technology‑driven services, and sustainable economic growth. For AI and SaaS startups seeking EU expansion, Malta offers a strategically aligned launchpad.

From a structural and regulatory perspective, Malta provides:

EU single‑market access, allowing companies established in Malta to passport services across all Member States

A mature digital and emerging AI ecosystem, built on Malta’s strengths in fintech, reg‑tech, gaming, software development, and data‑driven services

Government‑backed commitment to AI adoption and digital transformation, with policy focus on innovation, skills development, and technology‑led economic resilience under Vision 2050

A business‑friendly legal and tax framework, designed to support scalable, technology‑driven international operations

For scaling startups, this enables Malta to function as a central EU coordination hub to:

Manage EU regulatory compliance (including GDPR, platform regulation, and AI governance) from a single jurisdiction

Scale products and services efficiently across multiple Member States without duplicating operational structures

Integrate legal, tax, regulatory, and governance planning from an early growth stage, reducing friction as the business matures

‍

Strategic Implications for Founders and Investors

The regulatory environment is not simply a constraint; it is a competitive filter. Startups that understand the EU AI Act early, structure SaaS contracts intelligently and embed data governance into product design will:

Close enterprise deals faster

Reduce regulatory risk

Enhance investor confidence

Those that delay will face contract friction, compliance retrofitting costs and lost market opportunities

In a market where trust, transparency, and accountability are becoming core differentiators, regulatory readiness is no longer optional; it is part of the product itself.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.