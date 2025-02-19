Ms Notice 190: Promulgation Of The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Amendment) Rules, 2025

The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) Rules transposed the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006) into Maltese local legislation, setting out the minimum standards for seafarers' rights to decent working and living conditions on board. During the 110th session of the International Labour Conference in 2022, the plenary session approved several amendments to the MLC, 2006, which amendments came into force on 23rd December 2024. The updates have drawn upon the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative impact which it had on the maritime industry and particularly, on the seafarers.

On 5th February 2025, the Merchant Shipping Directorate issued Merchant Shipping Notice 190 to bring to the attention of all concerned the publication of the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 through Legal Notice 26 of 2025 published on 4th February 2025. In summary, the amendments have been introduced to rules related to:

Recruitment and placement, for seafarers to be informed of their rights in relation to the obligation of recruitment and placement services and compensation for any monetary loss that may incur as a result of the failure of recruitment and placement service.

Food and catering, to ensure that well balanced and nutritious meals are provided to seafarers.

Health and safety protection and accident prevention, intended to ensure appropriately sized protective gear and equipment is provided to seafarers as a precaution to prevent occupational accidents, injuries and diseases on board the ship.

Ship owners' obligation to adequately investigate, record and report all deaths of seafarers onboard Maltese flagged ships, which deaths are reported annually to the International Labour Organisation and published in a global register.

Accommodation and recreational facilities on board, whereby ship owners are to ensure appropriate social connectivity, reasonable access to ship-to-shore telephone communications, where available and internet access is provided to seafarers.

Also on 4th February 2025, Act No.1 of 2025 was published to amend the Merchant Shipping Act (MSA, Chapter 234 Laws of Malta), amendments which shall come into force within 2 months from publication in the Government Gazette. Several articles in Part IV of the MSA related to Masters and Seamen shall be amended to further enhance the protection of seafarers and their welfare in relation to, inter alia, the payment of seafarer wages, accommodation, provisions and health as well as expenses for the repatriation of deceased seafarers. The Act also adds a definition of 'bareboat charterer' and amends several articles to include bareboat charterer obligations alongside the shipowners' responsibilities towards the seafarer.

The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Labour Convention) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 may be found at LEĠIŻLAZZJONI MALTA

The MS Notice may be found at filestreaming.asp

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.