CSB Success Stories | Ian's Journey - From Accounts Officer To Team Leader (Video)

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Ian’s CSB Journey - From Accounts Officer to Team Leader Meet Ian, one of our success stories at CSB Group! From starting as an Accounts Officer in 2021 to leading a team today, Ian’s journey is all about growth, leadership, and innovation. We are a leading Corporate Services Provider who genuinely cares about its team, not only through the perks offered but also by facilitating personal growth. Learn more: https://www.csbgroup.com/careers/
Ian's Key milestones: Progressed from Accounts Officer → Executive → Accountant Mentored juniors and became our IT champion Drove projects, software upgrades, and AI efficiency Stepped into leadership, helping his team succeed together Ian’s advice: “Be curious, work hard, and never stop learning. Step up when given responsibility.” Watch the full story and explore opportunities to grow with us: CSB Careers
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