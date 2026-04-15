A&O Shearman Elects 33 New Partners

- within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)
- in Europe
A&O Shearman has promoted 33 lawyers to its partnership, effective May 1, 2026, deepening its capabilities across practices and markets worldwide. The promotions span 14 countries and 18 offices, reflecting the firm’s commitment to supporting clients wherever they do business.
The cohort covers every major market in which the firm operates, with 14 promotions across continental Europe, nine in the United Kingdom, four in the United States, three in Asia Pacific, two in the Middle East, and one in Africa.
Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) saw the largest number of new partners, followed by Global Financial Markets and Antitrust. There were further promotions across Debt Finance, Employment Litigation, Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure (ENRI), Financial Services Regulatory, Litigation and Investigations, Tax, and Real Estate.
Khalid Garousha, senior partner at A&O Shearman, said: “It is a proud moment to see this group step into the partnership. They bring expertise and judgment our clients rely on for their most complex, cross-border challenges. Each of our new partners champions the commitment to excellence, client service, collegiality, and ambition that defines our firm.”
The elected partners are:
- Mosaed AlAjeel, ENRI, Riyadh
- Kara Altman, Tax, Washington D.C.
- James Ashcroft, Debt Finance, London
- Gordon Bartlett, Employment Litigation, London
- Josh Baxter, M&A, London
- Jan-Hendrik Bode, Debt Finance, Frankfurt
- Robert Bucella, M&A, Silicon Valley
- Martin Chassany, M&A, Paris
- Jonathan Cho, Global Financial Markets, New York
- Francesca Croci, M&A, Milan
- Alamanda Daud, M&A, Jakarta
- Chiara De Luca, M&A, Milan
- Nicholas Gomes, Litigation and Investigations, London
- Arthit Hemara, M&A, Bangkok
- Quentin Herry, Global Financial Markets, Paris
- Harsha Kumar, M&A, Dubai
- Poppy Latham, Global Financial Markets, London
- Tom Lindley*, ENRI, Tokyo
- Maurice Macchi, Employment Litigation, Luxembourg
- Tim Monahan, Global Financial Markets, London
- Eliana Paredis, Antitrust, Brussels
- Jack Prettejohn, Financial Services Regulatory, London
- Esther Remy, M&A, Brussels
- Bhishaan Shah, M&A, London
- Daniel Smith, Global Financial Markets, London
- Martina Stegmaier, Financial Services Regulatory, Frankfurt
- Philipp Steinhaeuser, Antitrust, Hamburg
- Tim Sweerts, Litigation and Investigations, Amsterdam
- Mark Taylor, Antitrust, Brussels
- Johanna Tschurtschenthaler, Tax, Luxembourg
- Lukas Vondrich, Real Estate Finance, Luxembourg
- Michael Walraven, M&A, Dallas
- Nathalie Zanardo, M&A, Casablanca
*(subject to approval in Japan).
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