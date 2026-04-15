A&O Shearman Elects 33 New Partners

A&O Shearman announces the promotion of 33 lawyers to partnership across 18 offices and 14 countries, with the largest number of promotions in Mergers and Acquisitions. The new partners, effective May 1, 2026, represent expertise spanning major practices including Global Financial Markets, Antitrust, Debt Finance, and Energy, strengthening the firm's global capabilities.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

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A&O Shearman has promoted 33 lawyers to its partnership, effective May 1, 2026, deepening its capabilities across practices and markets worldwide. The promotions span 14 countries and 18 offices, reflecting the firm’s commitment to supporting clients wherever they do business.

The cohort covers every major market in which the firm operates, with 14 promotions across continental Europe, nine in the United Kingdom, four in the United States, three in Asia Pacific, two in the Middle East, and one in Africa.

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) saw the largest number of new partners, followed by Global Financial Markets and Antitrust. There were further promotions across Debt Finance, Employment Litigation, Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure (ENRI), Financial Services Regulatory, Litigation and Investigations, Tax, and Real Estate.

Khalid Garousha, senior partner at A&O Shearman, said: “It is a proud moment to see this group step into the partnership. They bring expertise and judgment our clients rely on for their most complex, cross-border challenges. Each of our new partners champions the commitment to excellence, client service, collegiality, and ambition that defines our firm.”

The elected partners are:

*(subject to approval in Japan).

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