Thailand Prescribes Safety Standards For Food Contact And Cooking Paper

Effective June 22, 2026, Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) for food contact paper and cooking paper will be enforced as mandatory for sale in the Thai market.

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Effective June 22, 2026, Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) for food contact paper and cooking paper will be enforced as mandatory for sale in the Thai market. This move has important implications for product licensing and tightens hygiene, labeling, and chemical-safety requirements for food-contact and cooking paper products.

Thailand is strengthening its regulatory framework for paper-based culinary materials against a backdrop of accelerating global commitments to ESG and sustainability, as such materials—particularly those derived from natural or recycled fibers—have emerged as key alternatives to plastics in food preparation, cooking, and packaging applications. As a result, regulators worldwide are tightening controls to ensure that sustainability initiatives do not compromise consumer safety, particularly regarding the potential migration of chemical substances into food.

Regulatory Framework: Voluntary vs. Mandatory Standards

Standards under the TIS regime are generally classified into two categories. Voluntary standards allow manufacturers or importers to apply for a product license and affix the TIS mark to demonstrate product quality and build consumer confidence, but compliance is not legally required. Mandatory standards, by contrast, require manufacturers and importers to obtain a product license and affix the TIS mark before placing products on the Thai market, and noncompliant products cannot be legally sold.

Previously, the TIS standards for food contact paper (TIS 2948-2562) and cooking paper (TIS 3438-2022) fell under the voluntary standard regime, meaning that obtaining a TIS license and displaying the TIS mark was optional. However, due to the increasing use of paper in food preparation and cooking, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute has determined that upgrading these standards to mandatory status is necessary to enhance consumer safety. As a result, all paper intended for food contact or cooking purposes must now obtain a TIS product license prior to sale in Thailand.

Scope of the Standards

The primary distinction between the two standards lies in their respective scopes and the specific requirements imposed on raw materials and product composition:

The food contact paper standard paper applies to paper, paperboard, and uncolored paper containers intended for use with general foods and hot-filled foods. Any recycled pulp used must not be derived from sources deemed to be at high risk of contamination, while any plastic component used in combination with the food contact paper must comply with the applicable standards prescribed by the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

paper applies to paper, paperboard, and uncolored paper containers intended for use with general foods and hot-filled foods. Any recycled pulp used must not be derived from sources deemed to be at high risk of contamination, while any plastic component used in combination with the food contact paper must comply with the applicable standards prescribed by the Thai Food and Drug Administration. The cooking paper standard applies to paper, paperboard, and paper containers made from virgin pulp alone or in combination with synthetic fibers, intended for applications such as filtering hot liquids, warming food, or cooking at temperatures not exceeding 220°C, in situations where chemical migration may occur. The use of recycled pulp is not permitted in the production of cooking paper under this standard.

Production of both food contact paper and cooking paper must comply with the necessary hygiene and manufacturing procedures.

Labeling and Chemical Safety

Both standards impose similar labeling obligations. Labels must indicate suitability for different types of food and include either a symbol indicating that the product is safe and suitable for food contact—with characteristics and proportions as specified—or a prescribed statement. Labels for cooking paper intended for use in microwave or conventional ovens must additionally specify the power level or temperature and the duration of use.

Both standards include aligned safety requirements to control the level of heavy metals (e.g., lead, mercury, cadmium) and hazardous chemicals used in production, including optical brighteners and antimicrobial agents, ensuring they do not exceed prescribed safety limits. All substances used must be of food-contact-grade quality.

Outlook

The enforcement of these two mandatory standards represents a significant step toward strengthening consumer protection in Thailand. By introducing mandatory product licensing, tightening hygiene and manufacturing controls, and enhancing labeling and chemical safety requirements, regulators ensure that all paper-based materials used in food applications meet a consistently high level of safety—while aligning with broader global ESG and sustainability trends.

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