TGA Intensifies Regulatory Oversight: Industry Implications For 2026-2027

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has reset its compliance agenda for the next two years, and the message is clear: expect sharper, faster and more digitally focused regulation.

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The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has reset its compliance agenda for the next two years, and the message is clear: expect sharper, faster and more digitally focused regulation.

A change in strategy

Moving away from a narrow product-specific approach, the TGA has introduced five overarching compliance principles that apply across all regulated therapeutic goods:

safeguarding therapeutic goods

educating to empower

protecting those most at risk

leveraging digital capability, and

strengthening enforcement.

This shift reflects a move towards a broader, principle‑based and risk‑focused framework, signalling a more agile approach to compliance and enforcement. The TGA has highlighted a particular focus on online advertising, social media and influencer marketing, as well as the need to respond proactively to emerging digital and technological risks.

Priority focus areas

Alongside its new compliance principles, the TGA has identified 12 priority focus areas for compliance and enforcement activity:

direct-to-consumer IVD kits

erectile dysfunction medications

foetal dopplers

listed medicine advertising

medical cannabis

melatonin

software as a medical device

substandard and falsified goods

sunscreens

weight loss medications

therapeutic goods used in cosmetic procedures, and

vaping goods.

These priority areas will be reviewed quarterly and adjusted in response to emerging risks. They operate alongside the TGA’s broader Regulatory Compliance Framework, which outlines how the TGA promotes compliance and addresses breaches of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth).

Implication for the life sciences industry

While it remains to be seen how the updated compliance focus will play out in practice, life sciences companies should expect increased and more proactive scrutiny of digital advertising, social media activity and online marketing practices, particularly within the identified priority focus areas.

It is also noteworthy that many of the specified products are those which have faced recent media scrutiny and/or are increasingly before the courts for product liability, healthcare liability, and competition and consumer law issues.

Organisations should take the opportunity to reassess advertising approval processes, Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods listings, labelling accuracy and internal governance frameworks, particularly where products or services fall within the TGA’s priority focus areas.

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