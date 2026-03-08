Strengthening Regional Healthcare Through Permanent Workforce Retention

Regional healthcare providers face sustained workforce pressure, particularly in nursing roles where recruitment pipelines remain fragile and turnover risk is high. Retaining experienced clinicians is critical to service continuity, patient outcomes, and operational stability.

When a valued Registered Nurse and her family sought a long-term future in Australia, the hospital needed a permanent, compliant solution that aligned workforce planning with immigration risk management.

" I am extremely grateful for the exceptional assistance and professionalism for all the team in Roam Migration Law. I am thankful to Vicky for his prompt and kind response to all my queries and for always guiding me and my family throughout the application. I highly recommend Roam Migration Law. " Registered Nurse

The challenge

The regional hospital needed to retain a skilled Registered Nurse and provide long-term certainty for the employee and her family.

The organisation required a permanent residency solution that supported workforce stability while meeting strict sponsorship, nomination, and compliance obligations under Australian migration law.

This was not a routine visa application.

Without a permanent pathway:

The hospital risked losing a key clinician

Workforce planning would remain uncertain

Recruitment and onboarding costs would increase

Continuity of care in a regional setting could be affected

Temporary visa options did not provide the certainty required for either the employer or the employee's family.

The approach

Roam Migration Law worked in close partnership with the regional hospital's mobility team to assess eligibility and determine the most appropriate pathway.

The Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) was selected to support long-term retention, reduce future sponsorship churn, and provide a compliant, defensible outcome aligned with the hospital's workforce strategy.

Roam managed the nomination and visa process end-to-end, advising on documentation, compliance obligations, and timing considerations throughout.

The outcome

The Registered Nurse and her family were granted permanent residency in Australia through approval of the subclass 186 visa.

For the employer, the outcome delivered:

Retention of a skilled clinician

Improved workforce stability

Reduced compliance and sponsorship risk

Greater certainty for workforce planning

The broader impact

By securing a permanent residency outcome, the hospital strengthened its ability to retain skilled staff in a regional setting and reinforced a sustainable workforce model aligned with long-term service delivery.

For Roam Migration Law, the engagement reflects a strategic approach to immigration that connects legal compliance with real workforce outcomes in healthcare.

