ARTICLE
8 March 2026

Strengthening Regional Healthcare Through Permanent Workforce Retention

RM
Roam Migration Law

Contributor

Roam Migration Law logo
Roam Migration Law partners with Australian and international organisations to turn immigration into a strategic advantage – combining proactive workforce planning, compliance confidence, and fixed-fee transparency to move the right talent, at the right time.
Explore Firm Details
Retaining experienced clinicians is critical to service continuity, patient outcomes, and operational stability.
Australia Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Roam Migration Law are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Immigration topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Utilities and Law Firm industries

Regional healthcare providers face sustained workforce pressure, particularly in nursing roles where recruitment pipelines remain fragile and turnover risk is high. Retaining experienced clinicians is critical to service continuity, patient outcomes, and operational stability.

When a valued Registered Nurse and her family sought a long-term future in Australia, the hospital needed a permanent, compliant solution that aligned workforce planning with immigration risk management.

" I am extremely grateful for the exceptional assistance and professionalism for all the team in Roam Migration Law. I am thankful to Vicky for his prompt and kind response to all my queries and for always guiding me and my family throughout the application. I highly recommend Roam Migration Law. "

Registered Nurse

The challenge

The regional hospital needed to retain a skilled Registered Nurse and provide long-term certainty for the employee and her family.

The organisation required a permanent residency solution that supported workforce stability while meeting strict sponsorship, nomination, and compliance obligations under Australian migration law.

This was not a routine visa application.

Without a permanent pathway:

  • The hospital risked losing a key clinician
  • Workforce planning would remain uncertain
  • Recruitment and onboarding costs would increase
  • Continuity of care in a regional setting could be affected

Temporary visa options did not provide the certainty required for either the employer or the employee's family.

The approach

Roam Migration Law worked in close partnership with the regional hospital's mobility team to assess eligibility and determine the most appropriate pathway.

The Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) was selected to support long-term retention, reduce future sponsorship churn, and provide a compliant, defensible outcome aligned with the hospital's workforce strategy.

Roam managed the nomination and visa process end-to-end, advising on documentation, compliance obligations, and timing considerations throughout.

The outcome

The Registered Nurse and her family were granted permanent residency in Australia through approval of the subclass 186 visa.

For the employer, the outcome delivered:

  • Retention of a skilled clinician
  • Improved workforce stability
  • Reduced compliance and sponsorship risk
  • Greater certainty for workforce planning

The broader impact

By securing a permanent residency outcome, the hospital strengthened its ability to retain skilled staff in a regional setting and reinforced a sustainable workforce model aligned with long-term service delivery.

For Roam Migration Law, the engagement reflects a strategic approach to immigration that connects legal compliance with real workforce outcomes in healthcare.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More