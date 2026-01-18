Mandatory Registration Changes For Supported Independent Living And NDIS Platform Providers

In Short

From 1 July 2026, all Supported Independent Living (SIL) providers and NDIS platform providers must transition to mandatory registration with the NDIS Commission.

Registration will involve meeting quality standards, audits, suitability checks, reporting obligations and worker screening.

Further guidance on transition arrangements is expected from the NDIS Commission in early 2026.

Tips for Businesses

If you are a SIL or platform provider, start preparing now. Review your policies, systems and worker screening processes, and identify gaps against expected quality standards. Keep an eye on updates from the NDIS Commission in early 2026, and consider getting legal and regulatory advice early so you are ready for audits and registration requirements.

On 18 December 2025, the Australian government announced that from 1 July 2026, the transition phase for all disability service providers in Supported Independent Living (SIL) and NDIS platform providers to be registered with the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission (NDIS Commission) will begin.

As part of registration, all SIL and platform providers must meet high-quality standards. They will also undergo audits, suitability assessments, reporting obligations, and worker screening checks.

The changes follow extensive consultation by the NDIS Commission. They respond to recommendations from the NDIS Review, the Disability Royal Commission, and the Provider and Worker Registration Taskforce.

Alongside mandatory registration, the NDIS is expected to finalise the SIL Practice Standards. It will also complete the redeveloped Quality and Safeguards Framework.

The NDIS Commission has also paused the reform on mandatory registration for support coordinators.

This article covers which providers are affected by mandatory NDIS registration and key considerations for the transition phase.

What is an NDIS Platform Provider?

The NDIS Commission has not yet finalised the definition of a platform provider. Its inquiry describes providers using profile-based platforms to connect participants with workers through apps or websites. Platform providers can also be referred to as online, on-demand, or digital platforms.

A platform provider is an NDIS provider that collects funds from an NDIS-funded plan during its business operations. This means a platform provider can remain an NDIS provider even if it is not a party to the worker-participant service agreement.

Example

CareConnect* operates a platform where workers and participants create profiles and search for one another through dedicated directories. Participants can select their preferred worker, such as Sarah choosing James to provide personal care support. CareConnect deducts a fee from NDIS funding when Sarah pays through the platform, despite the service agreement being with James. CareConnect is considered a 'platform provider by the NDIA and must comply with platform provider regulations.

*The scenario and business name are fictional.

Currently, platform providers can be either registered or unregistered NDIS providers.

What is a SIL Provider?

A SIL provider is an NDIS provider who delivers in-home support to help people with disabilities live as independently as possible. SIL supports can include personal care and other daily tasks like showering, dressing, cooking and cleaning. SIL supports can be delivered in a participants home, a shared home, or with Special Disability Accommodation. Participants who receive SIL support usually have complex needs.

Example

Independence Living Services* is a SIL provider that supports Emma, who has cerebral palsy and lives in her own apartment. Independence Living Services' support workers visit Emma daily to assist with personal care tasks such as showering and dressing, help her prepare meals, and support her with household cleaning and laundry. As Emma has complex physical and cognitive needs that require round-the-clock support, Independence Living Services also provides overnight assistance and emergency response services to ensure she can continue living independently in her chosen home environment.

*The scenario and business name is fictional.

Currently, SIL providers can be either registered or unregistered NDIS providers. It remains unclear what processes unregistered SIL providers must follow during the transition while applying for registration.

New SIL providers may consider registering their SIL business when setting it up.

What Do I Need to Do Before 1 July 2026 if I Am a SIL or Platform Provider?

The Commission has said it will provide further guidance on transition arrangements in early 2026. It has also been stated that providers will have adequate time to prepare for mandatory registration. Providers should monitor the NDIS Commission website for further information as it is released.

Providers should also consult a lawyer and a regulatory consultant in advance to ensure they are prepared for the transition to mandatory registration.

Key Takeaways

The NDIS industry, laws and regulations are constantly changing to meet the needs of NDIS participants and providers. As part of these changes, SIL providers and platform providers will need to be registered with the NDIS Commission. The transition to mandatory registration will begin on 1 July 2026, and the NDIS Commission is expected to provide further guidance to help providers comply with this new requirement in early 2026. All current unregistered SIL and platform providers should start analysing their processes and procedures and preparing for registration and audits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will need to register with the NDIS Commission from 1 July 2026?

From 1 July 2026, all Supported Independent Living (SIL) providers and NDIS platform providers must transition to mandatory registration with the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission. This includes currently unregistered providers in these categories who collect NDIS funds as part of their operations.

What should SIL and platform providers do to prepare for mandatory registration?

The NDIS Commission will release further guidance on transition arrangements in early 2026. In the meantime, providers should monitor Commission updates, review their internal processes, and consider consulting lawyers and regulatory consultants to prepare for registration, audits, and ongoing compliance obligations.

