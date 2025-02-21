Abu Dhabi Department Of Economic Development Launches New Licensing Authority

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced lately launching the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority "ADRA" which shall be tasked with improving and overseeing the business sector throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi "Emirate".

The ADRA was established under a resolution issued by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to ensure the economic establishments' strict compliance with local laws and regulations. The ADRA will have a particular focus on anti-money laundering, combating the financing of illegal activities, and tackling illicit organizations.

Furthermore, ADRA will oversee business registrations throughout the Emirate and its non-financial economic free zones. Further, ADRA will cooperate with relevant authorities to simplify and enhance licensing processes, and will develop a unified database consolidating data on economic establishments across both the Emirate's mainland and its non-financial free zones in order to facilitate the procedures for managing the commercial register, simplify the system of granting licenses to economic establishments, oversee regulatory affairs, and ensure that economic establishments do comply with applicable laws and regulations.

It is worth mentioning that ADRA will be coming up with new licensing options to attract talent, investors, and entrepreneurs, allowing them to capitalize on the Emirate's dynamic and resilient economy.

The launching of ADRA marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's impressive economic journey, supporting the Emirate's vision to drive growth and diversification by providing efficient procedures, proficient guidance, and access to a vibrant business system.

