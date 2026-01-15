Land Ownership And Leasing Rights For Foreign Investors In Ukraine

January 2026 – Investing in Ukraine's real estate and land assets requires an understanding of the legal framework governing land ownership and leasing.

Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.

Article Insights

Oleg Matiusha’s articles from Kinstellar are most popular: in Europe

in Europe

in Europe Kinstellar are most popular: within Immigration, Technology and International Law topic(s)

January 2026 – Investing in Ukraine's real estate and land assets requires an understanding of the legal framework governing land ownership and leasing.

Land ownership titles

Ukrainian citizens and companies: (companies registered in Ukraine) can acquire most types of land, including agricultural, residential, commercial, and industrial land.

(companies registered in Ukraine) can acquire most types of land, including agricultural, residential, commercial, and industrial land. Foreign individuals and companies:

» Cannot own agricultural land. The Ukrainian Parliament is considering laws to potentially enable controlled access to agricultural land for foreign investors under specific conditions. But presently ownership of agricultural land by foreigners remains prohibited.

» Can own non-agricultural land (commercial, residential, industrial) both within and outside urban areas in case of acquisition of real estate and for the construction of facilities related to the conduct of business activities in Ukraine. To acquire land owned by the state or local communities, foreign legal entities must have a registered permanent establishment in Ukraine authorised for business activities, and must also obtain approval from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (for state-owned lands) or local councils (for municipal lands).

Ukrainian companies with foreign beneficiaries are subject to the same restrictions on agricultural land acquisition as foreign entities if the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) or participants are foreign individuals or legal entities. In practice, this means agricultural land cannot be purchased even through a Ukrainian subsidiary if its ownership chain ultimately leads to a foreign person.

Lease titles to land

Both foreign and Ukrainian individuals and companies can lease agricultural and non-agricultural land. Agricultural land leases can be granted for up to 50 years, enabling participation in agriculture business activities without ownership.

Certain land categories, such as land near state borders, military zones, or protected areas, are subject to additional restrictions on ownership and use.

Leasing remains the most accessible option for foreign entities and individuals when investing into agricultural projects, while ownership opportunities are available for non-agricultural land.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.