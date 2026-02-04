The New Decent Homes Standard: What Landlords And Tenants Need To Know

On 28 January 2026, the Government published its policy statement on the new Decent Homes Standard (DHS). This creates a single, modern quality benchmark for both the social rented sector (SRS) and, for the first time, the private rented sector (PRS).

The DHS will sit alongside the Renters' Rights Act 2025 and Awaab's Law, forming a stronger and more consistent regulatory framework.

Enforcement begins in 2035, although the timetable for energy efficiency improvements will differ between sectors.

Key changes at a glance

Landlords must meet five core criteria:

Serious hazards – homes must be free from the most dangerous "category 1" hazards under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System. State of repair – a new condition-based test replaces age-related rules. An expanded list of "key components" (including kitchens and bathrooms) must be kept in good repair. Facilities and services – core services must be present and safe. A new requirement mandates child-resistant window restrictors wherever there is a risk of falls. Thermal comfort and energy efficiency – stronger standards apply, supported by future Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) and programmable, whole-home heating systems. Damp and mould – a standalone requirement to prevent and address damp and mould quickly and effectively.

Notably, the old "kitchen/bathroom age" rules disappear. Instead, kitchens and bathrooms become "key components", raising expectations on quality without setting fixed replacement dates.

Timing and scope

The DHS already applies to social housing, but the new standard will apply to both the SRS and PRS from 2035.

PRS energy efficiency rules ( MEES ) will be set out in separate regulations, and some homes already at EPC C may benefit from transitional arrangements.

What does the DHS mean for social landlords?

Social landlords will continue to be regulated by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), with the DHS embedded in consumer standards.

Key expectations include:

Robust stock condition data and proactive inspection programmes.

Clear evidence that issues are diagnosed, addressed and resolved, supported by strong audit trails.

A more preventative approach to repairs, particularly for damp, mould and key components.

Planning for whole-home programmable heating and any future SRS MEES requirements.

requirements. Transparent reporting and justification for exemptions (such as tenant refusal, physical or planning barriers, or planned regeneration).

What does the DHS mean for private landlords?

For the first time, PRS landlords will have a legal duty to meet the DHS .

Local authorities will have:

A duty to act where there are serious hazards

A power to act for other DHS breaches

Stronger enforcement measures include:

Maximum fines of £40,000 for non-compliance with enforcement action

Immediate civil penalties up to £7,000 for serious failures

Powers to pursue superior landlords where relevant.

The DHS will work alongside wider PRS reforms, including:

The end of section 21 ("no-fault") evictions from May 2026

A new PRS database

database A PRS Ombudsman scheme

Together, these changes are designed to support more consistent compliance and targeted enforcement.

What are the implications for tenants and other stakeholders?

Tenants should benefit from:

Clearer standards for what a decent home must include

Faster action on serious risks, supported by Awaab's law

Easier routes to redress via the Housing Ombudsman ( SRS ) and the new PRS Ombudsman

Health and safety outcomes should improve through the focus on:

Damp and mould

Window safety

Energy performance and heating efficiency

Local authorities will need to scale up investigations, inspections and enforcement, supported by forthcoming guidance and monitoring through the English Housing Survey.

Immediate actions for landlords and providers

For all landlords:

Assess current homes against the five DHS criteria

criteria Prioritise: Category 1 hazards Damp and mould Window restrictors Whole home programmable heating

Plan for future MEES requirements

requirements Update repairs, complaints and data systems to evidence compliance.

Asset and funding planning:

Phase works to prepare for the 2035 enforcement date

Consider exemptions and dependencies (e.g. planning issues, building safety requirements, leaseholder interfaces, regeneration programmes)

PRS -specific readiness:

Prepare for local authority inspections and potential on-the-spot penalties

Use the new PRS database/portal (when launched) to demonstrate compliance

England and Wales

The new DHS applies to England, but landlords with properties in both England and Wales should monitor developments closely. Welsh housing law remains devolved, and the UK and Welsh governments are expected to coordinate implementation.

Next steps for landlords

The new DHS sets a clearer, more consistent benchmark for safety, condition, facilities and energy performance across both the social and private rented sectors. With enforcement starting in 2035, early planning is recommended to manage costs, risks and delivery.

