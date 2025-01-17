ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Major Forestland Acquisition In Latvia

E
Ellex

Contributor

Ellex logo

Achieving stellar results can be challenging. But with Ellex as a trusted strategic partner, you have a team of 250+ experienced and knowledgeable legal specialists to help your business develop winning strategies. Drawing on 30 years of local expertise from across the Baltics, Ellex’s interconnected network will support and drive your success.

Ellex represents the pinnacle of legal excellence in the Baltics and has set a new standard for legal innovation. With Ellex by your side as a strategic partner, our award-winning legal services allow you to take on new challenges and set foot where no others have before.

Ellex is at the forefront of digital innovation — incorporating digital law to accelerate your results. No matter your level of digital competence, you’ll benefit from cutting-edge legal infrastructure that will take your success to a new realm of outer space.

Just like client success, the health and future of the planet are paramount. That’s why Ellex proactively engages in sus

Explore Firm Details
Following a share purchase agreement signed just a month earlier, on 13 December 2024 a highly regarded client of Ellex in Latvia closed the transaction that involved acquisition of over 8000 hectares of forestlands, situated in various parts of Latvia.
Latvia Real Estate and Construction
Inese Freivalde,Filips Kļaviņš,Ints Skaldis
+1 Authors

Following a share purchase agreement signed just a month earlier, on 13 December 2024 a highly regarded client of Ellex in Latvia closed the transaction that involved acquisition of over 8000 hectares of forestlands, situated in various parts of Latvia. The transaction involved acquisition of shares of two Latvian companies owned by a Swedish public investment fund.

The transaction value and details are confidential.

By investing into Latvian high-value forests, client's intention is to strengthen its commitment to responsibly manage, maintain and harvest raw material sources for its business needs. The client is committed to ensure that as a result of the transaction its activities foster a positive contribution to the environment and local economies, in close collaboration with local businesses and communities. The acquisition also provides the client an opportunity to explore how innovative forest management practices can enhance climate resilience and biodiversity.

Both acquired companies were previously owned by a Swedish public investment fund.

Although the jurisdiction of the agreement itself is Swedish, Ellex advised the client on all Latvian jurisdiction aspects of the transaction, including the legal due diligence, structuring, negotiations, reviewing of the share purchase agreement, analysis of the regulatory matters etc.

The client was advised by Ellex experts in Latvia: Senior Partner Filips Klavins, Senior Associates Inese Freivalde and Ints Skaldis and Associate Eliza Semkina.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Inese Freivalde
Inese Freivalde
Photo of Filips Kļaviņš
Filips Kļaviņš
Photo of Elīza Semkina
Elīza Semkina
Photo of Ints Skaldis
Ints Skaldis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More