Notification: Certification Of Lease Contracts

We would like to notify everyone that starting from September 1, 2024, any property lease contract that is submitted to Identità as part of a residence permit application must be signed by a notary, lawyer, or legal procurator.

We understand that this new requirement may seem daunting, but we are here to help. Our team is ready to assist you in ensuring that your lease contract meets all necessary legal criteria and is properly certified.

For any assistance with certifications or if you have any questions regarding this new process, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us directly. Get in touch with us on info@sciberras.legal.

