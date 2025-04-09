Jersey's International Standing Recognised With WealthBriefing Best IFC Award Win

Jersey has been named 'Best International Finance Centre' for the third year running at the Annual WealthBriefing European Awards 2025, in recognition of the jurisdiction's global reach, innovative approach and standing as a high-calibre provider of private wealth services.

The awards, now in their thirteenth year, commend companies, teams and individuals across a broad range of financial services in the European private banking, wealth management and trusted adviser sectors.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges – each an expert in their field – and announced at a gala dinner yesterday evening in London, with Robert Moore, Director – UK, Jersey Finance accepting the award. Jersey also won the accolade in 2023 and 2024.

Commenting on the win, Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance said:

"To have been recognised through Wealthbriefing's Awards for three years in a row as the leading private wealth centre in Europe is a fantastic endorsement of our enduring appeal as an IFC.

"In an increasingly competitive financial services market, we believe Jersey stands out for a number of reasons. Our collaborative approach across government, regulator and industry combined with a genuine focus on innovation through fintech and sustainable finance, our high-quality regulatory environment – evidenced just last year through our positive Moneyval assessment – and the quality of expertise practitioners in Jersey have in supporting the complex needs of a global client base continue to set us apart as a jurisdiction that private clients and families around the world know they can rely on."

In addition, a number of firms with Jersey operations were also recognised for their expert private wealth services provision at the ceremony.

Find out more about Jersey and what sets us apart, visit Jersey Finance's website.

This article was first published by Jersey Finance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.