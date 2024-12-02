The Ladies' College Aim To Maintain Title In Collas Crill Moot Guernsey Final

The Ladies' College will be looking to hold onto their title for a third year when they face Elizabeth College in the 2024 Collas Crill Guernsey Moot final.

Mariella Groulef and Amelie Torode from the Ladies' College and Sam Savory and Cameron Alexander-Sloman from Elizabeth College will go head to head in a fictitious negligence case involving a team of ex-international cricket players.

For the fourth year the Deputy Bailiff, Jessica Roland, will act as head judge, giving her verdict in the mock trial on 3 December, which will once again be taking place in the Royal Court.

Joining the Deputy Bailiff on the judging panel will be Collas Crill's Senior Partner, and Lieutenant Bailiff, Jason Green and Partner Wayne Atkinson.

Around 100 sixth form students from the Sixth Form Centre, Blanchelande, Elizabeth and Ladies' College took part in this year's Guernsey Moot.

The Moot involves students studying real-life legal case notes and applying them to a mock court situation. Participants are mentored and coached by Collas Crill paralegals and trainee solicitors throughout the competition and judged by some of the firm's partners and lawyers during the mock trials.

The students are marked on a number of factors including their court etiquette, persuasiveness, clarity, body language and time-keeping.

Mariella, Amelie, Sam and Cameron have come through three rounds of the annual competition to reach the hotly contested final – which has been won by The Ladies' College for the past two years.

The final case is centred around a fictional scenario involving a cricket match organised by Mr A, a series of "prodigious" sixes, balls landing on a property owned by Mr B causing damage to the property and injuring a giant tortoise.

The tortoise later passed away due to a vet administering medicine to which he was allergic, a fact that the vet and Mr B knew about already.

The finalists will be making submissions around whether Mr A was negligent in not taking steps to protect Mr B's property, and whether the administration of the allergy inducing medicine constituted a negligent intervening act for which Mr A should not be held responsible.

Sam and Cameron are Counsel for Mr A, and Mariella and Amelie are Counsel for Mr B.

'Once again all the coaches have been most impressed with the level of professionalism and commitment the students have shown in the earlier rounds,' said Collas Crill's Training Principal and Partner, Ben Havard.

'We are delighted that once again the Deputy Bailiff Jessica Roland will be presiding over the final. Staging this in the Royal Court with all the formality and etiquette this requires certainly brings the whole Moot experience to life. The final is always closely fought and I wish Mariella, Amelie, Sam and Cameron good luck.'

