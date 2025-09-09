ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Jersey – Investigation Into Suspected Russian Sanctions Offences

DM
Reporting by the Guardian newspaper has flagged an ongoing sanctions investigation in Jersey that this blog had previously missed.
Jersey International Law
The investigation has become public as a result of a Swiss judgment relating to a mutual legal assistance request for documents made to Switzerland by the Jersey authorities. The court dismissed a challenge to the provision of the documents.

As well as investigating allegations of corruption going back to the 1990s the Jersey authorities are said in the judgment to be investigating:

i) the continued use of the funds and assets of two Jersey companies (named only as J Ltd and K Ltd) after the the person who is alleged to indirectly control the companies was placed on Jersey's Russian sanctions list;

ii) that companies continued to provide the designated person with financial services after his designation; and

iii) an attempt that was made to transfer the assets of J Ltd after the person's designation.

The judgment itself does not name the designated person, but press reporting has identified the person as Roman Abramovich.

The Guardian also notes that lawyers for Mr Abramovich denied the allegations.

