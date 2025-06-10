Milan Local Division, June 2, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_181/2025

When all parties jointly request a stay, the court must grant it, regardless of the permissive wording in the rule. This upholds party autonomy in determining the subject matter and conduct of their case.

1. Key takeaways

Joint request for stay of proceedings removes court discretion (Rule 295(d) RoP, Art. 43, 76(1) UPCA)

When all parties jointly request a stay, the court must grant it, regardless of the permissive wording in the rule. This upholds party autonomy in determining the subject matter and conduct of their case.

Partial stays are permitted for specific patents (Rule 295(d) RoP)

A stay can be limited to certain patents in multi-patent disputes if so requested by all parties. The court may continue proceedings for other patents where parties have an interest in timely resolution.

Stay justified by ongoing EPO proceedings (Rule 295(d) RoP)

The stay is appropriate when a patent is subject to pending EPO opposition or amendment proceedings.

This prevents unnecessary litigation on a patent whose final form is not yet determined.

2. Division

Milan Local Division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_181/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement actions and counterclaims for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Dainese S.p.A.

Defendants: Alpinestars S.p.A. (Defendant 1), Alpinestars Research S.p.A. (Defendant 2), Motorcard Bike S.l. (Defendant 3) plus other defendants against whom the action was withdrawn

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 498 117,

EP 4 072 364

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 295(d) RoP

Article 43 UPCA

Article 76(1) UPCA

Preamble 2 RoP

