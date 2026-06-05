From Spreadsheet Chaos To Audit Automation: Introducing RobotX To The GGI Alliance

Professional services teams in audit, tax, M&A, and finance spend countless hours on manual Excel tasks that don't require their expertise. RobotX, GGI's newest global partner, offers an AI-powered automation platform that eliminates these repetitive workflows, with some firms reporting 80% time savings in their test-of-details processes.

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

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If you work in audit, tax, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), or finance, you already know the problem. Somewhere between the client engagement and the final deliverable, there are hours, sometimes days, spent in Excel doing work that feels like it should not require your level of expertise.

Extracting data from documents. Cross-referencing figures. Validating outputs line by line. It is necessary work. But it is not the work that your clients are paying for, and it is not the work that develops your team.

This is the problem that RobotX was built to solve. And it’s why we are proud to announce RobotX as GGI’s newest global partner.

What is RobotX?

RobotX is an AI-powered automation platform that eliminates the manual, repetitive Excel tasks that consume professional services teams. It works by automatically extracting, cross-referencing, and validating document data. Tasks that previously required hours of manual input are now done in minutes.

The platform has three offerings, each targeting a different part of the workflow:

RobotX Flex is the platform’s core. It automates manual Excel workflows across any professional service function and is currently used by M&A, audit, tax, law, and finance teams worldwide. RobotX Studio FSX automates financial statement checks. GGI member firms will be among the first in the world to gain access to this tool, an early-mover advantage worth taking. RobotX Flow is where the numbers become genuinely striking. RobotX Flow automates the entire process end-to-end, and produces ISA-compliant evidence automatically. Firms using it are reporting 80% time saved in their test-of-details process.

Already proven in the GGI network

RobotX is already in use at some of GGI’s largest member firms, such as De Jong & Laan, and Baat accountants & adviseurs, where teams have seen firsthand what automation can do for their audit workflow. This real-world proof within multiple GGI member firms gave us confidence that this is a tool worth bringing to our broader community.

What this means for your firm

As a GGI member firm, you now have access to the full RobotX platform at exclusively negotiated pricing available only through this partnership. You also get early access to RobotX Studio FSX.

The best way to understand what RobotX can do for your specific workflow is to see it in action. The RobotX team has set up a dedicated GGI-member demo session tailored to your firm’s focus area, whether that is audit, tax, M&A, or general finance operations.

Your team’s time is finite. Let’s make sure more of it goes toward the work that actually matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.