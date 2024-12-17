Stricter Continuous Residence Rules For Sponsoring Family Members

Italy's government has approved a legal amendment that requires family members of foreign nationals to reside in Italy as dependents under the principal applicant's application after the principal applicant resides in Italy for at least two years continuous (up from one year). The new rule does not apply to children under 18 years of age. This is in addition to other recently implemented stricter requirements for foreign nationals' family members.

