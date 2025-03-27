Streaming Now: A Need-to-know Guide To The Upcoming Italian Online Gaming Licence Tender

The webinar on Italy's remote gaming licence tender is streaming now on YouTube.

The webinar can be viewed here.

As Italy's remote gaming landscape evolves, operators and investors must navigate the complexities of licensing, compliance, and regulatory processes. This session hosted by WH Partners, SiGMA World and Chevron Group serves as a need-to-know guide, equipping industry stakeholders with critical insights into the licensing process, regulatory obligations, and key financial considerations.

Key webinar topics

The Italian B2C Licensing Model – An overview of the regulatory framework, current market trends, and the impact of recent fiscal developments.

– An overview of the regulatory framework, current market trends, and the impact of recent fiscal developments. Key Requirements for Filing an Application – A breakdown of professional, financial, and technical criteria necessary for a successful submission.

– A breakdown of professional, financial, and technical criteria necessary for a successful submission. Regulatory Compliance Reports – Addressing work-life balance, equal opportunity policies, and responsible gaming obligations.

– Addressing work-life balance, equal opportunity policies, and responsible gaming obligations. Application Process & Timeline – Understanding the administrative, technical, and economic offers, as well as essential documentation.

– Understanding the administrative, technical, and economic offers, as well as essential documentation. Consip Portal & Submission Process – A practical walkthrough on navigating the portal, registration procedures, and filing the tender application.

– A practical walkthrough on navigating the portal, registration procedures, and filing the tender application. Strategic Project Management & Compliance – Insights into securing a licence efficiently, led by the Chevron technical compliance team.

Speakers include Quirino Mancini (Partner & Director, WH Partners, Italy), Maria Letizia Mancini (Senior Associate, WH Partners, Italy), Valentina Ladislao (Senior Associate, WH Partners, Italy), and Donna Bugelli (Senior Associate, WH Partners, Malta), Jochen Biewer (Managing Director, Chevron Group), Florian Hahn (Product Owner Chevron Academy, Chevron Group) and Marco Gatti (Chief Growth Officer, Key2).

