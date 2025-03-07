ARTICLE
7 March 2025

Crypto Assets: How The MiCAR Regulation Is Transforming The Industry

BI
Boccadutri International Law Firm

Contributor

Boccadutri International Law Firm logo
Italy Technology
Calogero Boccadutri
The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) represents a watershed moment for the crypto assets sector, establishing the foundation for a more secure and transparent market.

Taking effect on December 30, 2024, MiCAR seeks to harmonize regulations across the European Union, mitigating investor risks while fostering innovation. However, this new regulatory framework presents significant challenges for many companies, who must swiftly adapt to maintain their competitive edge.

MiCAR: ushering in a new era for Crypto Assets

MiCAR establishes comprehensive regulatory frameworks for three main categories of crypto assets:

  • Asset-Referenced Tokens (ART)
  • Electronic Money Tokens (EMT)
  • Other Crypto Assets

In Italy the MiCAR regulatory oversight is divided between CONSOB and the Bank of Italy. CONSOB oversees crypto assets other than ART and EMT, while the Bank of Italy is responsible for EMT issuance and, in collaboration with CONSOB, supervises ART.

For market participants, regulatory compliance is crucial for maintaining business operations. Any compliance failures could result in authorization delays or, in severe cases, outright rejection.

The critical importance of the White Paper

A cornerstone of MiCAR is the white paper requirement, which mandates comprehensive documentation for each crypto asset. Articles 6, 19, and 51 of the Regulation outline specific requirements for each token category.

The white paper must address several essential components:

  • Detailed issuer and crypto asset information
  • Project risk assessment
  • Investor safeguard mechanisms.

VASP transition to the new regulatory framework

Existing Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) have until June 30, 2025, to apply for authorization as Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs). During this transition period, VASPs may continue operating under current regulations; however, failure to submit an application will require immediate cessation of all activities.

Key Requirements for VASPs:

  • Develop a MiCAR-compliant operational framework
  • Inform clients about crypto asset management procedures
  • Implement a seamless transition while maintaining service continuity

Regulatory oversight powers

The Regulation empowers CONSOB and the Bank of Italy with comprehensive supervisory authority, including the power to:

  • Require white paper modifications
  • Mandate additional disclosures to maintain financial stability
  • Impose sanctions for non-compliance

Opportunities and challenges for businesses

MiCAR presents not only challenges but also opportunities for strengthening market position. Compliance with the new regulations offers significant advantages:

  • Enhanced investor confidience
  • Access to regulated and secure markets
  • Ability to attract international capital

MiCAR will reshape the crypto asset landscape, and time for adaptation is limited.

Do not let regulatory complexities impede your business operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Calogero Boccadutri
Calogero Boccadutri
