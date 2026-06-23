Southern Italy’s “ZES Unica” Special Economic Zone: New Opportunities In Logistics And Real Estate

Italy is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic destination for foreign investment, particularly in real estate, logistics, and industrial projects. One of the most significant recent developments is the ZES Unica, the Single Special Economic Zone, which has been in effect since 01 January 2024.

Introduced by Decree-Law No. 124/2023 (converted into Law No. 162/20231), the reform replaced the previous fragmented system of regional special economic zones with a unified framework. It covers Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, and Sardinia, and, following Law No. 171/20252, has also been extended to Marche and Umbria.

The measure is attracting interest from international investors because it combines tax incentives with administrative simplifications for projects connected to industrial sites, logistics hubs, hospitality developments, and commercial facilities.

The core benefit is a tax credit for investments in productive assets, including machinery, equipment, and, under certain conditions, real estate assets linked to business activities. The incentive may reduce investment costs, in compliance with EU regional aid rules and procedural requirements.

The reform also introduced simplified authorisation procedures intended to accelerate projects within the ZES area. This is particularly relevant for foreign operators seeking to develop or redevelop industrial and commercial properties in locations that are strategic within Mediterranean logistics routes.

Ports such as Gioia Tauro, Taranto, Naples, and Bari have strengthened their role within Mediterranean trade routes, encouraging warehouses, industrial facilities, intermodal infrastructures, and related real estate projects.

A practical example may involve a foreign logistics operator seeking to expand its Mediterranean distribution network through a warehouse and distribution hub near one of these ports. Through the ZES framework, the investor may benefit from tax credits connected to industrial real estate, logistics infrastructure, and equipment, while simplified procedures may help reduce timing.

At the same time, access to incentives requires careful planning. Investors must verify eligibility, timing, localisation, expenditure limits, and compliance with application procedures. For this reason, the Italian ZES framework should not be viewed merely as a tax opportunity, but as part of a broader investment strategy involving real estate, corporate, tax, and administrative law considerations.

Against the backdrop of reshoring and supply chain reorganisation within Europe, the ZES area may become an attractive platform for investors seeking a gateway between European and Mediterranean markets.

Footnotes

1. Law No. 162/2023, converting Decree-Law No. 124/2023 into law, published in the Italian Official Gazette on 16 November 2023 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2023/11/16/23G00175/SG