EU Digital Omnibus On AI: The Wait Is Over But The Compliance Clock Is Running

- with Finance and Tax Executives
For organisations navigating the EU AI Act, this changes the journey, but not the destination.
Some deadlines have shifted. The high-risk classification architecture has narrowed. New alignment with the Cyber Resilience Act and sectoral legislation brings welcome clarity. But the compliance clock has not stopped.
Prohibited AI practices have applied since February 2025. General purpose AI (GPAI) and governance rules since August 2025. Transparency obligations land on August 2, 2026. And the next wave, stand-alone high-risk systems, product-embedded AI, post-market monitoring, arrives in 2027 and 2028.
The Digital Omnibus Regulation on AI does not remove AI Act compliance work. It makes the path clearer and provides the basis for a practical workplan. This is the right moment to recalibrate.
Our latest client alert breaks down the revised timeline; the key compliance priorities and the practical steps organisations should be taking.
Download the full alert below.
Please also see our latest alerts on the topic:
- European Commission announces Digital Omnibus proposal
- Digital Omnibus on AI: What is really on the table as trilogues begin?
- Digital Omnibus Package: How will these changes affect your business?
- Digital Omnibus on AI: The trilogue deal is done—what made it, what didn’t, and what changed?
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]