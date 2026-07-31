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31 July 2026

Africa’s Satellite And Subsea Networks Deepen Broadband Competition

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Africa's broadband infrastructure emerged as a strategic priority in Q2, with Uganda approving Starlink, Angola Cables and Uniti expanding connectivity, and South Africa advancing satellite regulatory reform. New subsea cables, EU funding for Google-linked infrastructure, and Rwanda's first certified satellite teleport facility signal a shift toward long-term connectivity partnerships and evolving licensing frameworks across the continent.
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Beneath the visible growth in mobile services, Africa’s broadband backbone became a strategic infrastructure priority in the second quarter of the year. Uganda approved Starlink after a prolonged regulatory process, opening another market to low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity. Angola Cables and Uniti expanded connectivity, while a new subsea cable was launched to strengthen Europe-Africa links. South Africa advanced satellite regulatory reform through draft amendments published by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, signalling closer oversight of non-terrestrial connectivity and related licensing requirements. Further momentum came from European Union funding for a Google-linked undersea cable connecting East Africa, Amazon’s satellite ambitions challenging Starlink’s African positioning, and Namibia facing pressure to reconsider its decision to deny a Starlink licence. Rwanda also strengthened its credentials in satellite infrastructure as Rwanda Teleport became the first fully certified facility of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa. As broadband infrastructure becomes increasingly strategic, commercial success will favour businesses able to secure long-term connectivity partnerships while navigating evolving licensing frameworks.

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