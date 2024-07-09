Visa-Exempt Status To Cease For Nationals Of Botswana And South Africa

At a Glance

Effective July 10, 2024, nationals of Botswana and South Africa will no longer enjoy visa-exempt status in Ireland (whether for tourism or business travel) and instead will need to have a visa in order to enter the country for tourism, business, work or residence purposes, or for transit through the country.

The current standard government processing times for Irish employment and business visas is approximately two months.

Certain affected individuals will be able to take advantage of transitional arrangements.

Talent management teams should anticipate longer and more expensive onboarding processes for new Batswana and South African employees.

The situation

A closer look

Visa processing times. The current standard government processing times for Irish employment and business visas is approximately two months.

Dedicated 'South Africa' desk. Irish authorities will establish a dedicated 'South Africa desk' for the processing of South African applications, while also establishing three visa application centres in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Transitional arrangements. Affected individuals who had arranged travel plans to Ireland prior to July 10, 2024 and who will travel to Ireland before August 10, 2024 will be able to take advantage of transitional arrangements. The government has issued a 'Frequently Asked Questions' document on the transitional arrangements.

Impact

Longer onboarding lead times. Given the added step of arranging a visa (which is separate from any employment permit application process), talent management teams should anticipate longer and more expensive onboarding processes for new Batswana and South African employees.

Labour market to be affected. This change is likely to affect many businesses in Ireland, with South African nationals in particular forming a core part of the country's foreign national labour market.

Background

Schengen Area, UK visa rule alignment . As with other recent restrictions on visa exemptions Irish authorities framed these reforms within broader efforts to better align with the visa rules of both the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

Increase in asylum claims. Irish authorities also situated this policy change within the context of an increase in asylum claims from Batswana and South African nationals.

Looking ahead

Reciprocal arrangements. Currently, Irish nationals can enter Botswana and South Africa without a visa, and there have been no announcements by either the Botswana or South Africa governments about altering these rules.

Reciprocal arrangements. Currently, Irish nationals can enter Botswana and South Africa without a visa, and there have been no announcements by either the Botswana or South Africa governments about altering these rules.

Transitional arrangements. The government will announce further details regarding the transitional arrangement in the near future, and has advised affected individuals to check the Irish government website for further information.

Reducing irregular migration. Through this and other rule changes, Irish authorities are broadly seeking to reduce irregular migration, including by designating countries as 'safe' for the purpose of asylum claims and increasing workplace inspections, among other efforts. In its announcements, the government has flagged further related efforts in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.