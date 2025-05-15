Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
On 15 April 2025, the Irish Government published the Climate
Action Plan 2025 ("CAP25"). CAP25 is the third update to
Ireland's Climate Action Plan under the Climate Action and Low
Carbon Development (Amendment) Act 2021 (the "2021
Act").
Building on last year's plan, CAP25 refines and updates
measures and actions required to deliver on carbon budgets
and sectoral emissions ceilings, including the reduction of
greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 and achievement of a
climate neutral economy by 2050, as mandated under the 2021
Act.
It is also the final Climate Action Plan of the first 5-year
Carbon Budget – marking an important midpoint in what has
been called the decade of climate action.
CURRENT LANDSCAPE
Ireland's Climate Action initiatives, including the Climate
Action Plans, have yielded notable successes, demonstrating
progress across various sectors. While the current figures (a
sample of which are included in the table below) indicate that
emissions are coming down across most industries, it is clear that
there is significant work yet to be done in order to achieve the
2030 targets:
Industry
Target reduction in GHG*
Progress to Date
Electricity
75%
26.2%
Built Environment
Residential - 40%
Commercial and Public Buildings - 45%
Residential - 23.6%
Commercial and Public Buildings - 8.9%
Transport
50%
4.2%
Agriculture
25%
2.9%
Industry
35%
9.6%
*(% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to be achieved by 2030
as compared to 2018 figures)
In addition, CAP25 notes the following:
Total emissions were down over 3.5% in the first half of 2024
when compared with the same period in 2023;
Wind generated almost 40% of electricity in Ireland in the
first half of 2024;
Agriculture emissions reduced by over 2.4% in 2024 compared to
2023;
Building emissions have decreased by 21% since 2018; and
In 2023, there was a 22% decrease in sectoral emissions
compared to 2021, despite an increase in electricity demand of
3%.
KEY TAKEAWAYS OF CAP25
Electricity
Renewable Energy
CAP25 supports Ireland's previous commitment to increasing
the share of renewable electricity to 50% by 2025 and 80% by
2030.
Previous targets have been restated:
Onshore wind: 6GW by 2025 and 9GW by 2030;
Offshore wind: at least 8GW by 2030; and
Solar: up to 5GW by 2025 and 8GW by 2030.
A draft National Planning Framework
("NPF") has been launched to strengthen
alignment between planning and spatial policy and Ireland's
carbon budget framework, as well as promoting stronger integration
of key sectoral climate policy objectives. It will introduce
renewable electricity capacity allocations for 'Regional Assemblies' which are to be
achieved by 2030.
The nascent offshore wind market requires significant
investment and consideration by the Offshore Wind Delivery
Taskforce. EirGrid, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland have
recently signed an MoU to deepen cooperation and collaboration
between the three agencies, to support the development of the Irish
offshore wind sector.
Planning continues to play an important role in the development
of renewable energy projects. The decision in Coolglass v An Bord Pleanála suggests
that applications for permission to develop renewable energy
projects may be more likely to be granted than previously.
Access to grid infrastructure continues to be a challenge for
the renewable energy sector.
The first draft of the NPF also includes policy support for the
development and upgrading of electricity infrastructure.
Interconnection with adjoining markets that can supply access
to 'green' energy will be critical to achievement of
climate targets. This sector has recently been bolstered by the
launch of the 500MW Greenlink Interconnector between Ireland and
Great Britain and the proposed 700MW Celtic Interconnector between
Ireland and France which is scheduled to commence operations in
2027. There has also been some discussion between governments of
Ireland, Belgium and the United Kingdom in respect of
interconnection between those countries and a second interconnector
between Ireland and France.
Energy Storage
CAP25 continues to promote the rolling out of long-duration
energy storage, which is highlighted in the Electricity Storage
Policy Framework that was published in July 2024.
The publication of the Long Duration Energy Storage Procurement
recommendations paper is an action item for 2025.
170MW of new batteries were added to the electricity system in
2024 to increase security of supply.
Private Wires
A private wires policy framework is expected to be published
before year-end. This will be of interest to renewable energy
developers and energy users alike.
Demand Management
There are several demand management policies and working groups
that will be developed further in connection with CAP25:
CRU's National Energy Demand Strategy (NEDS) (July 2024)
aims to deliver the key regulatory measures necessary to allow all
energy system users to benefit from a more flexible energy system,
reduce the strain on the power system and maximise renewables
potential.
On-going review of the Large Energy Users Connection Policy to
ensure that new large energy users do not contribute to energy
security challenges and that new demand is decarbonised in line
with climate targets.
Smart Energy Services Working Group which provides strategic
policy direction in line with the priorities of REPowerEU and the
EU Action Plan for the Digitalisation of the Energy System.
Transport
The transport sector is a strategic priority for CAP25 since
figures indicate a small increase in sectoral emissions in
2024.
CAP25 identifies private car journeys as a key contributor to
the current sectoral emissions levels and seeks to improve and
promote the use of public transport, cycling and walking to reduce
the modal share of daily car journeys from over 70% to c. 50% by
2030. Public transport numbers exceeded 300 million for the first
time in 2023.
CAP25 emphasises the need for improved rail options for freight
(particularly near ports) and transport options in rural areas,
aiming for 70% of rural residents to have access to bus services
traveling to the nearest town three times a day.
Waste
Management
CAP25 aims to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill to
10% of all waste by 2035
Recycling is a strategic priority, and 70% of packaging waste
is to be recycled by 2030 with over half of plastic packaging waste
to be recycled.
CAP25 proposes to ban single use plastic items and continue the
deposit return scheme for recyclable bottles and cans.
Built
Environment
The CAP25 continues to promote the Zero Emission Building
standards (to be implemented by 2030), heat pump usage and the
development of district heating systems which alone has a target of
up to 2.7Twh of installed capacity by 2030.
Efforts are underway to reduce emissions associated with the
production, construction and demolition of buildings. This includes
the development of frameworks to assess and reduce embodied carbon
in construction materials.
The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications
("DECC") will also develop a National Building Renovation
Plan to ensure that Ireland's building stock in "highly
energy efficient and decarbonised" by 2050 in line with
Article 3 of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.
Built
Environment
The Government has also approved a Heat Bill which aims to
develop a district heating industry that will, among other things,
support the development and expansion of district heating networks
by public, private and utility 'actors', ensure price
protection and provide a pathway for State ownership of privately
developed heat networks.
Agriculture
CAP25 notes a decrease in agricultural emissions, owing largely
to the decrease in use of fertiliser nitrogen.
As of 2024, Ireland has 220,000 hectares under organic farming.
This is nearly halfway to achieving our 2030 target of 450,000
hectares.
Engagement with the agricultural sector will be critical to
achieving Ireland's sectoral climate targets.
Industry
Promotion of the use of timber in construction to reduce
emissions and embodied carbon.
'Roadmap for the Decarbonisation of Industrial Heat'
and 'Green Book: Empowering Ireland's Renewable Future'
were published which sets out a pathway of decarbonisation of
businesses and a practical guide for manufacturing companies
looking to integrate renewables onto their site.
Land Use, Land
Use Change and Forestry
This sector is emerging in respect of climate targets and does
not yet have a carbon budget.
Key processes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in this
sector will include afforestation, rehabilitation of exploited
peatlands and completion of the Land Use Review to determine the
environmental, ecological and economic characteristics of land
types across Ireland.
EDUCATION
Alongside the numerous climate-related policies referenced in
the table above, as part of the CAP25 'Just Transition'
there is and will continue to be a concerted effort to educate
those working in this area to ensure that they have the skills to
drive these initiatives forward to success. This will include:
DECC's development of a Framework to Guide Climate
and Climate Related Strategic Research and Innovation
which will outline strategic research and innovation priorities and
gaps in climate and climate-related research and innovation
("CCR&I"). It will also identify
optimal mechanisms to fund strategic CCR&I priority areas,
ensuring that there is effective cross-agency collaboration.
SEAI's agreement to provide a national offshore
renewable energy test site infrastructure, including
facilities for laboratory testing or numerical modelling of
offshore renewable energy generation technologies and marine
enterprises.
A geothermal energy demonstration project
worth €20 million which is to be developed at four sites in
Belfast, Dublin and Sligo to show how geothermal energy can help
decarbonise heating/cooling, while providing data to a series of
research projects to further support this sector.
An offshore wind skills development programme
which will be established in 2025 under the lead of Skillnet
Ireland. The programme aims to ensure that skills planning (along
with other higher education programmes) is aligned with
Ireland's Climate Action Plan targets and with industry
requirements.
The establishment of Decarbonising Zones
("DZs") in all local authorities
(currently there are four in Dublin– Clondalkin, Dun
Laoghaire and Blackrock, Balbriggan and Ballymun and Ringsend /
Poolbeg). A DZ is a spatial area in which climate mitigation,
adaptation and biodiversity measures are identified to address
local low carbon energy, GHG emissions and climate needs.
CONCLUSION
Ireland is making significant progress in reducing emissions,
but more work needs to be done. Accelerating the implementation of
actions and strengthening the climate governance structures in
this, and the next Climate Action Plan (Climate Action Plan 2026)
will be key if Ireland is to close the emissions gap and stay
within the limits of the Carbon Budgets.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.